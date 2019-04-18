28 Captions For Washington D.C. & Seeing The Cherry Blossoms With Your Besties

In your lifetime, you want to see as much of this country as possible. You want to take weekend trips to the major cities like Chicago, San Francisco, New York City, and Los Angeles. You want to eat at their famous restaurants, see their beautiful buildings and colorful walls, and go on walking tours of their historical landmarks. But right now, you only have eyes for our nation's capital — aka, Washington D.C. — because you know that it's bursting with cherry blossoms, rich history, and so much inspiration. I don't blame you, and want to make sure you're prepared with some captions for Washington D.C. and sightseeing with your besties.

You are planning on seeing all of the monuments and museums, right? I sure hope so, because they're some of the best sights this destination has to offer. There's the Lincoln Memorial, the National Mall, and the Smithsonian Institution museums. The White House and the Supreme Court are of course must-sees, too.

You may plan on collecting brochures and guidebooks everywhere you go, taking in the beauty of the cherry blossoms when they're truly covering this historical city, and checking out the trendiest eateries this destination has to offer. Remember to take a bunch of pictures, despite following a very jam-packed itinerary.

Can I provide you with some captions for those pictures for when you inevitably want to post them on social media? Sweet! Just grab me a ticket to the National Gallery of Art as a "thank you," OK?

1. "Filling my camera roll with pictures of Washington D.C."

2. "This is the city that I love."

3. "Just a girl who decided to go for it."

4. "It's your time to bloom."

5. "My favorite color is cherry blossom."

6. "Stay in your Washington D.C. magic."

7. "Be the Leslie Knope of whatever you do."

8. "Born to make history and beautiful change."

9. "Don't be shocked when your history book mentions me."

10. "When they go low, we go high." — Michelle Obama

11. "Never stop believing that fighting for what's right is worth it." — Hillary Clinton

12. "All the heart eyes for cherry blossoms and beautiful sights."

13. "I am big enough to admit that I am often inspired by myself." — Leslie Knope, Parks and Recreation

14. "Lead by example with hope, never fear." — Michelle Obama

15. "Be as fearless as the women whose stories you have applauded." — Hillary Clinton

16. "But first, let's go sightseeing in Washington D.C."

17. "Sending my selfie to the Smithsonian, because I'm a star."

18. "Making memories and seeing all the monuments."

19. "I came, I saw, I fell in love with Washington D.C."

20. "Cherry blossom season is the best season."

21. "This land was made for you and me." — Woody Guthrie, "This Land Is Your Land"

22. "Today's forecast: 100 percent chance of museum tours, sightseeing, and cherry blossoms."

23. "Dear, America. You're so beautiful."

24. "It's cherry blossom season, people!"

25. "I'm registered with the pizza party."

26. "Live life in full bloom."

27. "Bloom, baby, bloom."

28. "Made in the U.S.A."

Did you find one that will fit your feed and express your feelings toward Washington D.C.? Perfect. Then, you just need to soak in the magic of a place that's dedicated to remembering our country's past and creating change for the future. You need to experience everything — old and new — and check something huge off of your travel bucket list. Can I come on the next adventure? I'll start packing my bags right now!