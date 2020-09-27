One of the many simple joys of having a partner is getting to show them off on social media. But as is the case with most platforms, sometimes, you just get stuck on what to caption your photo. If you find you’re stumped on what words to pair with pics of your boo, you’re going to want to bookmark this list of Snapchat captions for pictures with your partner.

Below, 28 ideas that'll fit all kinds of vibes. From tender declarations of love, to tongue-in-cheek props to your relationship, to pop culture references you're friends will LOL at, the following captions will have you covered when your #couplegoals inspiration fizzles out.

1. All smiles with my boo.

2. The no. 1 reason why I'm cheesing this hard.

3. Hanging with my person.

4. Thank you for killing bugs and grabbing things off the top shelf.

5. Award for best love story goes to...

6. Life is better with you.

7. The best thing to come from Tinder/Bumble/ Hinge/Her.

8. Love you more than mimosas at brunch.

Eugenio Marongiu/Cultura/Getty Images

9. Quality time time with my partner in crime.

10. The Justin to my Hailey.

11. The Harry to my Meghan.

12. The Ashlyn to my Ali.

13. The Saweetie to my Quavo.

14. The A. Rod to my J.Lo.

15. The Sophie to my Joe.

16. The little spoon to my big spoon.

17. The big spoon to my little spoon.

18. Partner in crime? More like partner in wine!

19. Together is a wonderful place to be.

mihailomilovanovic/E+/Getty Images

20. To the moon and back.

21. A better love story than Twilight.

22. Love you more than pizza and prosecco.

23. Like two peas in a pod.

24. No one else I'd rather do life with .

25. Just riding with my ride-or-die.

26. Are we your couple goals yet?

27. Every day with them is a blessing.

Whether you want a sweet tone, a sassy one, or a Snapchat caption that’s a little bit of both, you'll be covered if you keep these 28 ideas on hand.