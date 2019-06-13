27 Captions For Father's Day 2019 To Celebrate The Coolest Guy In Your Life

No matter what life throws at you, you may be blessed with an amazing family you know you can always count on. Your dad has been your greatest advocate, fiercest protector, and he makes the corniest jokes in the world — but you will always love him for it. As you look forward to celebrating him this weekend, you'll definitely need some captions for Father's Day 2019 for your Instagram posts.

After all, you have the right to drop corny (but sweet) lines and quality dad jokes on social media the way he does with you, right? It's only fair. In all seriousness, the two of you joke around and have a wonderful relationship, but when it comes down to it, you know that you can ask your dad for absolutely anything, and he would come running to your aid. So this weekend, take some time to remember all of the amazing, hilarious, and downright lovable moments that you've had with your dad since last Father's Day, and post a little pic so that he knows just how much you appreciate him.

I know that dads try to act like they don't care about social media, but the tiniest gesture goes such a long way. He is the coolest dude in your life, so make sure he knows it.

1. "My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person, he believed in me." ― Jim Valvano

2. "Like father, like daughter."

3. "My Dad gave me wings to my dreams." — Merlin Thomas

4. "I've always been daddy's little girl."

5. "Some people don't believe in heroes, but they haven't met my dad."

6. "You're my favorite. Don't tell Mom."

7. "The love between a father and a daughter is forever."

8. "I love you more than chocolate. That's how you know it's real."

9. "Dads hold our hands for a little while, but hold our hearts forever."

10. "Two dads is just double the fun on Father's Day. Except for when I have to buy two gifts."

11. "Dad: I may have found my prince, but you will always be my king."

12. "Sometimes your texts don't make sense, but it's fine. I love you."

13. "To a father growing old nothing is dearer than a daughter." — Euripides

14. "Dear dad, I forgive you for incessantly calling me at the most inconvenient times."

15. "It is a father's job to love his daughter in the way that she needs to be loved.” ― Karin Slaughter

16. "Today's forecast: 100% chance of awesomeness, courtesy of my dad."

17. "One father is more than a hundred schoolmasters." — George Herbert

18. "If at first you don't succeed, call Dad."

19. "Keep the dad jokes coming."

20. "I'm as lucky as can be, for the world's best dad belongs to me."

21. "Anyone can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad."

22. "This might sound cheesy, but you're the gratest."

23. "Nothing makes me feel stronger than knowing I have a dad who's got my back."

24. "You can say 'I told you so' now."

25. "Being a good dad starts with presence, not presents."

26. "My dad always told me that I'd like him when I grew up. Don't tell him he was right."

27. "I doughnut know what I'd do without you."