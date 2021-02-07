Taylor Swift's songs have always kept fans fed with romantic lyrics that stick in your head like glue. She can easily make you feel like she's giving you direct access to her diary — or maybe even like you're reading back over your own. If you're looking for Taylor Swift Instagram captions for couple pictures, you've got plenty of material to work with. Chances are, you've looked to Swift for Instagram inspiration for awhile now.

Maybe you've exhausted Speak Now, Red, and 1989. Who knows? Reputation might be two heartbreaks ago for you. Enter the latest string of Swift records to cure some Instagram writer's block. Lover was a sparkly return to pop. folklore was, well, folksy AF, and evermore felt fully indie-rock.

But one thing about Taylor Swift — no matter what genre she dabbles in — is that she's going to deliver heartfelt bops all the same. This makes her songs consistently spot-on places to turn to for Instagram captions that feel like they were written specifically for you and your bae. She's a master at illustrating the euphoric feeling of falling in love and the triumph of staying in it. Freshen up your feed with the following Swiftie-approved Instagram captions.

Captions from 'evermore' 1. "I'm like the water when your ship rolled in that night. Rough on the surface, but you cut through like a knife." — "willow" 2. "Lost in your current like a priceless wine." — "willow" 3. "I'm begging for you to take my hand, wreck my plans, that's my man." — "willow" 4. "Life was a willow and it bent right to your wind." — "willow" 5. "I see me padding across your wooden floors, with my Eagles t-shirt hanging from the door." - "gold rush" 6. "And the coastal town we wandered 'round had nеver seen a love as pure as it." — "gold rush" 7. "Sleep in half the day just for old times' sake." — "'tis the damn season" 8. "Now I'm missing your smile, hear me out, we could just ride around." — "'tis the damn season" 9. "Break my soul in two looking for you, but you're right here." — "coney island" ft. The National 10. "'Cause we were like the mall before the internet. It was the one place to be." — "coney island" ft. The National

Captions from 'folklore' 11. "But I knew you, dancin' in your Levi's, drunk under a streetlight." — "cardigan" 12. "Hand under my sweatshirt, baby, kiss it better." — "cardigan" 13. "And when I felt like I was an old cardigan under someone's bed, you put me on and said I was your favorite." — "cardigan" 14. "Your back beneath the sun, wishin' I could write my name on it." —"august" 15. "All these people think love's for show, but I would die for you in secret." —"peace" 16. "The devil's in the details, but you got a friend in me." — "peace" 17. "And you know that I'd swing with you for the fences, sit with you in the trenches." — "peace" 18. "Isn't it just so pretty to think, all along there was some invisible ring, tying you to me?" — "invisible string"