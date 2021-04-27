Thanks to Netflix's newest series, Shadow and Bone, fans of Leigh Bardugo's trilogy can completely immerse themselves in the Grishaverse. The fantasy drama centers around Alina Starkov — a powerful Grisha (manipulator of the elements) referred to as the Sun Summoner — and her best friend and soldier, Malyen "Mal" Oretsev. While there are also monsters, magic, and a Shadow Fold along the way, Shadow and Bone is really about the relationship between these two characters. Their friendship carries the story; they're the ultimate BFFs who will always find their way back to each other, which is why you need some Shadow and Bone Mal quotes for selfies with your bestie.

If you're got a friend like Mal in your life, consider yourself lucky AF. You have someone who will stick by your side and protect you at all costs. Of course, you may not be dealing with the same issues as Alina and Mal — like the Volcra and an Unsea of darkness — but the sentiments are still the same. Whenever one of you is having a rough day, the other will be over in no time with some ice cream to snack on while watching Netflix. You may also not send letters back and forth like Alina and Mal, but your text chain is always going off. To honor that BFF relationship, you need these 26 Mal quotes from Shadow and Bone to use as captions for all your bestie adventure pictures on the 'Gram.

You're always having fun together, so you don't want to waste any of that precious BFF time coming up with your own captions. Instead, use Mal's endearing quotes from Shadow and Bone to go with your fave pics with your real-life Alina.