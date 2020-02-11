You've probably pretended you're a mermaid at least once in your life. It's hard not to act like you're Ariel from The Little Mermaid when you're playing in the waves, and just want to flip your hair and sing "Part of Your World." Since you've been there before, it makes perfect sense to use Little Mermaid quotes for the beach on your next sun-drenched getaway.

The beloved Disney film may be a nostalgic favorite amongst your friends, so they'll love the references you make when you pair a line from the movie with one of your beach selfies. You could even use your trip to the shore as an excuse to recreate some of your favorite scenes from the movie. If there are rocks nearby, lounge on one like you're about to belt out "Part Of Your World" while the waves crash behind you. You can also happily swim around, because you know that "life is the bubbles, under the sea." Maybe you'll even be beaching it with the Prince Eric to your Ariel. If that's the case, you better snap a kissing selfie.

Whatever pic you end up taking, any of these 26 Little Mermaid quotes will go perfectly as your caption. You may even say they were mermaid for each other.

Walt Disney Pictures

1. "Isn't this great? The salty sea air, the wind blowing in your face. Aaah, the perfect day to be at sea!" — Prince Eric

2. "Don't be such a guppy." — Ariel

3. "Will you get your head out of the clouds and back in the water where it belongs?" — Sebastian

4. "I want to be where the people are." — Ariel

5. "Watch and you'll see, someday I'll be part of your world." — Ariel

6. "Down here all the fish is happy." — Sebastian

7. "I just don't see how a world that makes such wonderful things could be bad." — Ariel

8. "I've got gadgets and gizmos aplenty. I have whoozits and whatzis galore." — Ariel

9. "You poor unfortunate soul." — Ursula

10. "Don't underestimate the importance of body language." — Ursula

11. "We got no troubles. Life is the bubbles, under the sea." — Sebastian

12. "Wanderin' free, wish I could be part of that world." — Ariel

13. "It’s a dinglehopper. Humans use these little babies to straighten their hair out." — Scuttle

Walt Disney Pictures

14. "The human world is a mess. Life under the sea is better than anything they got up there." — Sebastian

15. "The seaweed is always greener in somebody else's lake." — Sebastian

16. "Look at this stuff. Isn't it neat?" — Ariel

17. "Now I am the ruler of all the ocean!" — Ursula

18. "A girl, rescued me. She was singing. She had the most beautiful voice." — Prince Eric

19. "You’re not getting cold fins now, are you?" — Ariel

20. "What’s that word again?" — Ariel

21. "So long, lover boy!" — Ursula

22. "The waves obey my every whim!" — Ursula

23. "You want thingamabobs? I've got twenty." — Ariel

24. "You gotta bat your eyes, like this." — Sebastian

25. "As long as you live under my ocean, you’ll obey my rules." — King Triton

26. "Have I ever been wrong? I mean, when it’s important!" — Scuttle