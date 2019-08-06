26 Disney Bachelorette Captions For Pics With Your "Bibbidi Bobbidi I Do Crew"

Since day one, Disney has done a great job at making us believe in happily ever after. Now that you've said yes to the love of your life, you've found your very own fairy tale in real life. Before true love's kiss happens on the big day, you and your besties have a bachelorette party to get to. For a passionate Disney lover, it may seem obvious to have your party at one of the Disney parks around the world, but you're all for it. For a fun-filled adventure with your favorite fairy tale crew, you'll want to have some Disney bachelorette captions ready to use.

You can find pretty much everything you want to do for your bachelorette party at Disney. If you're looking for a relaxing weekend away, stay at one of the many gorgeous resorts on property at Disney World. The Grand Floridian Resort & Spa has an amazing spa where you and your besties can get manicures, massages, and facials. If you're looking to drink (if you're 21 and over), you could order a round of cocktails while you lounging by the pool, sip your way around the world at Epcot, or even visit Trader Sam's Grog Grotto for tiki drinks and snacks.

Spending time at the parks is where it's at. Get matching Disney-themed bachelorette party shirts from Etsy and Mickey ears for everyone to wear. Make sure to snap a group pic in front of the castle. When the time comes to post that snap on the 'Gram, you'll be set with these 26 Disney captions. Think of me as your fairy godmother. I'm here to make sure your bachelorette party has a true happily ever after.

1. "All you need is faith, trust and pixie dust... your bachelorette party, some dole whip, FastPasses, and a selfie in front of the castle."

2. "Brought my whole crew to Disney, because Ohana means family, and family means nobody gets left behind."

3. "Checking out castles before I say, 'I do.'"

4. "Let me share this whole new world with my crew."

5. "A bachelorette party before happily ever after."

6. "This weekend is all about hakuna matata."

7. "You’ve got a (forever) friend in me."

8. "Adventure is out there." — Up

9. "Just doing some fairy tale research for the wedding."

10. "My 'I do' crew at The Happiest Place On Earth."

11. "We were mermaid to be friends forever."

12. "My happily every after crew."

13. "Bibbidi Bobbidi I do."

14. "Just like Cinderella, we're going to party till midnight."

15. "You mean more to me than anyone in this whole wide world." — Peter Pan

16. "I might get married to this Mickey waffle instead."

17. "Disney is always a good idea."

18. "Party like a princess."

19. "I wouldn't have nothing if I didn't have you." — Monsters, Inc.

20. "My dream wouldn't be complete without you in it." — The Princess and the Frog

21. "No bachelorette party is complete without a few churros."

22. "At this party, we're going to dance like Belle and nap like Aurora."

23. "When you're the best of friends, having so much fun together." — The Fox and the Hound

24. "If you can dream it, you can do it." — Walt Disney

25. "A bachelorette party that is practically perfect in every way."

26. "Get you a crew that'll wear matching mouse ears with you."