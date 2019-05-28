So you've met your prince — or princess — charming. Congrats! Now it's time to share your love story all over social media. But as if taking the perfect selfie with bae wasn’t challenging enough, you then have to come up with the perfect couples' caption. Hello, writer's block. You want something that will express exactly what you're feeling about your bae, with just the right amount of mushy. In that scenario, what you really need are Disney Instagram captions for your next couple pic, because nothing says happily ever after like Disney.

After all, are there any couples more iconic than Belle and Beast, Aladdin and Jasmine, or Mickey and Minnie? Nope, and that's because Disney has romance on lock, and Disney movies are often the first love stories we see growing up. So, it just makes sense to take inspiration from those stories — especially if you're a Disney super fan like me — and put them to use in your Insta captions. Whether you're getting clever with Disney puns or choosing a quote from your favorite movie about love, the result is the same: Fairytale romance goals. So, with that in mind, here's how to let everyone know you're living your best cuffed-up life with a Disney Instagram caption.

1. The happiest place on earth, is wherever you are.

2. "For it is plain as anyone can see, we’re simply meant to be." — The Nightmare Before Christmas

3. "Can you feel the love tonight?" — The Lion King

4. You’re the Mickey to my Minnie.

5. "I know you, I've walked with you once upon a dream." — Sleeping Beauty

6. "I look at you, and I'm home." — Finding Nemo

7. You are my diamond in the rough.

8. "I choose you." — Aladdin

9. Are you Tomorrowland? Because when I look at you I see my future.

10. "You are my greatest adventure." — Up

11. "To infinity and beyond." — Toy Story

12. This love story is sweeter than Dole Whip.

13. "All at once, everything looks different now that I see you." — Tangled

14. "Love is an open door." — Frozen

15. I’ve found the droid I was looking for.

16. "Tranquil as a forest, but on fire within." — Mulan

17. "A whole new world, a new fantastic point of view." — Aladdin

18. Sometimes fairytales really do come come true.

19. "Happiness is where you are." — Moana

20. You’re my bippity boppity boo.

21. "Together we can rule the galaxy." — Star Wars

22. We’ve got that Goofy kind of love.

23. You make me feel like a pirate of the Caribbean… because I’m all about this booty.

24. "You're weird, I like you." — Up

25. "I will carry you here in my heart." — Moana

26. I’ve finally found my prince (or princess) charming.

27. "You are my Ohana, and I will always love you." — Lilo and Stitch

28. If I had a genie, you’d be all three of my wishes.

29. "You're the one, the one I've been looking for." — The Little Mermaid

30. We’re totally (Captain) Hooked on each other.

31. "I touched the butt." — Finding Nemo

32. The Jack to my Sally.

33. "Some people are worth melting for." — Frozen

34. "Fairy tales can come true. You gotta make them happen, it all depends on you." —The Princess and the Frog

35. And they lived happily ever after…

With Disney being as wholeheartedly romantic as it is, you basically never need to think of couple pic Instagram captions ever again. Happily ever after, indeed, my friends.