26 Captions For Winter Dates & Having Snow Much Fun With Your Partner

When winter rolls around, it's time to get creative when it comes to date night. Even if you have to put on extra layers, a romantic stroll through a snowy park or going ice skating with your love will make you feel like you're living in a movie. When the moment is just right, snapping a selfie is necessary, so you'll need captions for winter dates to post on Instagram.

Of course, there's nothing wrong with a classic dinner and movie date. Though, spice things up by making it extra cozy to match the vibes of the season. For instance, instead of going out to a restaurant, order takeout from your favorite spot. Set up a snuggly area in the living room with tons of pillows and blankets to have a picnic on the floor. Then, watch a new movie that's available for streaming or a classic you both love.

Add a few romantic candles into the mix, and you've got yourself a dreamy scene that needs to be documented on the 'Gram. Set up a self-timer to capture the perfect pic, or pose for a selfie. When you're ready to post, use any of these 26 winter date-inspired captions. That way, you can get right back to enjoying a cozy time with your favorite person.

Shutterstock

1. "There's snow one else I'd rather be with than you."

2. "I like warm hugs." — Olaf, Frozen

3. "You're the only reason I'm not hibernating this winter."

4. "No blizzard can stop me from spending time with you."

5. "Walking in our very own winter wonderland."

6. "We've got a license to chill."

7. "Paradise doesn't have to be tropical. It can be a cozy night indoors with you instead."

8. "Hot cocoa, fuzzy socks, and bae by my side."

9. "I glove you very much."

10. "I think you're the best in snow."

11. "Forget the beach — my perfect date is a long walk in the snow."

12. "It's so ice to spend time with you."

13. "The snuggle has never been more real."

14. "Feelin' icy."

15. "We go together like winter and a sweater."

Shutterstock

16. "It may be cold outside, but it's warm whenever we're together."

17. "I love seeing you smile. It warms me up more than any scarf or beanie ever could."

18. "If I slip on the ice, I know you'll catch me... or fall with me and we'll both laugh on the ground."

19. "Cold weather just gives us more of an excuse to stay inside and cuddle."

20. "If kisses were snowflakes, I'd send you a blizzard."

21. "When my hands are cold, I have you to hold them."

22. "Having snow much fun with you."

23. "I would never let you play in the snow alone."

24. "I wore a cute dress for date night. It's under all the layers of coats I'm wearing."

25. "Only a date with you can get me out of bed on a cold day."

26. "Love will keep us warm... and some hot cocoa by a fire."