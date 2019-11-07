26 Captions For The Northern Lights & Going On The Dreamiest Adventure Yet

The most #lit thing on your bucket list might be waking up inside a glass igloo and seeing the Northern Lights. Next to touring the waterfalls of Iceland and checking into a snowy cabin in Norway, it may be one of the most adventurous thing you want to do. But before you go, you need to prep accordingly by purchasing gear and gathering up captions for the Northern Lights.

An adventure like this requires some planning and watching travel vlogs so you know what to expect. For example, you may want to know the best tips and tricks for capturing photos of the Northern Lights or the night sky when it's illuminated with the moon and stars. You may want the scoop on where to stay during your travels, whether it be a luxurious cabin or a cool igloo.

You could get this information from a travel agent, or your fave bloggers who have been there, done that, and made detailed guides for your next adventure. If one of your besties has already seen the Northern Lights, they may be happy to lend you some expertise as well. When it comes to captions for the pics you're going to post on your feed, look no further than this article. These 26 captions for Northern Lights pics will be as bright, bold, and beautiful as the sights you're about to see.

Shutterstock

1. "Well, would you look at the Northern Lights..."

2. "Keep me where the Northern Lights are."

3. "In a world full of sunsets, be the Northern Lights."

4. "It's official. Nature wins the award for Best Glow-Up."

5. "These are the moments we live for." — In Paradise, "Moments We Live For"

6. "Shine like the whole universe is yours." — Rumi

7. "This was worth waking up early for."

8. "Catching flights and looking at the Northern Lights."

9. "I followed my heart, and it led me to the Northern Lights."

10. "Checked a big thing off my bucket list today."

11. "Like we're made of starlight." — Taylor Swift, "Starlight"

12. "Those who don't believe in magic will never find it." — Roald Dahl

13. "My favorite color is the Northern Lights."

14. "Watch more Northern Lights shows than Netflix."

15. "Sending this Northern Lights pic to NASA, because it's filled with stars."

16. "Snow happens, the Northern Lights help."

17. "Don't forget to look up."

18. "Bright, bold, and beautiful."

Shutterstock

19. "Now I know what all the hype is about."

20. "This is why I choose adventure, always."

21. "Not every paradise is tropical."

22. "All I see is magic."

23. "Rise and shine." — Kylie Jenner

24. "The views here are #lit."

25. "Glowing with the flow."

26. "You (Northern) light up my world."

The way the delicate ripples of green, blue, and purple light float through the night sky will make your heart race. You'll want to capture it all on your camera so you can remember it forever.