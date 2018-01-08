25 Winter Formal Instagram Captions For Those Cute & Classy Pics

Who doesn't enjoy any moment in college where you can wear something other than sweatpants and UGG boots? Peeling off your comfy clothes is worth it if it means you get to dance the night away at winter formal. And even if you aren't fully submerged in the Greek life, winter formal Instagram captions should speak almost as loudly as your super fly outfit.

Look, college is no piece of cake, and if it were, we'd all be running to the dining hall claiming first dibs. (For real though, is there cake?) Winter formal is a chance to get all dolled up with your people, snap some solid pictures, and celebrate the night away. It's almost like prom, except there's a very high guarantee you will enjoy yourself because you aren't fumbling with a needle, corsage, and monitored dancing.

College may have its trials and tribulations, but one of its magical characteristics is freedom. With this freedom, we have a lot more say in how we want to carry out our fun and the people we want to do it with. By no means are we hating on the memories prom may have provided us with, but any of these captions will prove that winter formal in college is where it's at.

1. "If you're not having fun, you're doing something wrong." — Groucho Marx

2. "We didn't realize we were making memories. We just knew we were having fun." — Unknown

3. “Embrace your inner lunatic. Fun times guaranteed.” — Derek Landy

4. “We are never more fully alive, more completely ourselves, or more deeply engrossed in anything, than when we are at play.” — Charles E. Schaefer

5. "A little party never hurt anybody." — Unknown

6. "All I want is good music, great friends, bright lights, and late nights." — Unknown

7. “Every savage can dance.” ― Jane Austen

8. “Only when I'm dancing can I feel this free.” ― Madonna

9. "Darling, it wouldn't be a party without you." — Unknown

10. "No one looks back on their life and remembers the nights they got plenty of sleep." — Unknown

11. "Even though you're growing up, you should never stop having fun." — Nina Dobrev

12. "Life is a party. Dress like it." — Lilly Pulitzer

13. "I live for the nights that I can't remember, with the people that I won't forget." — Drake

14. “It’s only after you’ve stepped outside your comfort zone that you begin to change, grow, and transform.” ― Roy T. Bennett

15. "Don't crash the party. Be the party." — Unknown

16. “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing at all.” — Helen Keller

17. “We're so busy watching out for what's just ahead of us that we don't take time to enjoy where we are.” ―Bill Watterson

18. “I finally figured out the only reason to be alive is to enjoy it.” — Rita Mae Brown

19. "When you dance, your purpose is not to get to a certain place on the floor. It's to enjoy each step along the way." — Wayne Dyer

20. "Nobody cares if you can't dance well. Just get up and dance." — Dave Barry

21. "I am a magnet for fun times." — Unknown

22. “Friends can create our most cherished memories.” ― Fennel Hudson

23. “The purpose of life is to live it, to taste experience to the utmost, to reach out eagerly and without fear for newer and richer experience.”― Eleanor Roosevelt

24. "Simply enjoy life and the great pleasures that come with it." — Karolina Kurkova

25. "And in the end, it’s not the years in your life that count. It’s the life in your years." — Abraham Lincoln

College is all about making those unforgettable memories and that includes those fancier ones as well. Make your winter formal something worth remembering.