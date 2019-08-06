When the weather is just right and the sun is out, the water is calling your name. There's nothing more fun and refreshing than a day spent with your besties on the boat. Whether you're a passenger on a giant cruise ship or you're floating on a small boat on the lake, you'll want to have some sailing quotes for Instagram by your side when picture-perfect moments arise.

I don't know about you, but every boat I get on, I need to take a picture standing by the railings like I'm Rose from Titanic. If you're cruising at sunset, a gorgeous pic of the colorful sky touching the water should definitely be in your near future. Not to mention, you'll want to capture lounging on the deck with selfies, group snaps with the water in the background, and Boomerangs of you riding the waves.

Summer is drifting by so quickly, so this is your last chance to seas the day — quite literally. Get in as many Instagram-worthy sailing moments as you can before the Pumpkin Spice Lattes and apple picking pics take over your feed.

When the time comes to post those snaps, you'll be prepared with these 25 sailing quotes. All you need to do is pick your favorite one to go with whatever photo you want to post, and you'll be cruising straight into the sunset with tons of likes and comments.

1. "A smooth sea never made a skilled sailor." — Franklin D. Roosevelt

2. "We can’t direct the wind, but we can adjust the sails." — Thomas S. Monson

3. "Time to sail away."

4. "Sailing takes me away to where I've always heard it could be." —Christopher Cross, "Sailing"

5. "Catch the trade winds in your sails. Explore. Dream. Discover." — H. Jackson Brown Jr.

6. "Every sea to scare the sailor, I have sailed." — Patrick Stump

7. "Sail far. Sail fast." — George R.R. Martin

8. "All good things come in waves."

9. "Always a good time sailing on the lake with these people."

10. "I'm all about smooth sailing."

11. "Let your dreams set sail."

12. "It's the weekend, let's get nauti!"

Shutterstock

13. "Let's sail always."

14. "If you're not happy, adjust the sails and change course."

15. "The line where the sky meets the sea, it calls me." — Moana

16. "Whatever floats your boat."

17. "Good vibes happen on the tides."

18. "Happiness is the wind in your sails."

19. "Beach more, worry less."

20. "Life provides the wind. You control the direction of the sails."

21. "Let's pack a bag, buy a boat, and sail away to far off coasts."

22. "Come sail away with me." — Styx, "Come Sail Away"

23. "Somewhere beyond the sea, somewhere waiting for me, my lover stands on golden sands, and watches the ships that go sailin'." — Bobby Darin, "Beyond the Sea"

24. "Sail on, sail on sailor." — The Beach Boys, "Sail On Sailor"

25. "Today's knot too bad to spend sailing around."