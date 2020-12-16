Coming up with ways to have fun in the comfort of your home can be an effective way to keep your relationship fresh and the connection between you and your partner strong. Even simple activities such as playing throwback games like Would You Rather or Truth or Dare can make for an eventful night in with your partner in crime. If you decide to go with the latter, here are some juicy questions to ask your partner during truth or dare that will keep things interesting.

1. What was your favorite and least favorite part about growing up?

2. Do you have any major regrets you still think about?

3. If you could only talk to one family member for the rest of your life, who would it be?

4. What was your first kiss like?

5. What's the most awkward date you've ever been on?

6. What's the biggest lie you've ever told?

7. Who do you look up to the most?

8. What's the most embarrassing thing that's ever happened to you?

9. Have you ever stolen something?

10. What's the most fun you've ever had?

11. When's the last time you cried?

12. What's the most scandalous thing you've ever done?

13. What's your raunchiest sexual fantasy?

14. Who was your first celebrity crush?

15. What's your biggest insecurity?

16. Have you ever been arrested?

17. What's the biggest misconception about you?

18. Where's the weirdest place you've had sex?

19. What's an embarrassing habit you have?

20. Do you have any guilty pleasures?

21. Have you ever let someone else get in trouble for something that you did?

22. What's the most embarrassing thing you own?

23. Have you ever fallen in love with someone you couldn't be with?

24. What's the weirdest thing you've ever done in public?

25. What is something you're thankful for?

Truth or Dare is a great way to get to know your partner on a deeper level, while also having fun. So, the next time you're sitting on the couch trying to figure out what to do, it might be time to get your game face on.