New year, new boo? You might not be changing all that much, but you've got a new bae in your life who's worth celebrating. You're probably still getting used to each other and figuring out what your relationship is like, but you're still excited to celebrate New Year's Eve together and see what the future holds for you. You're definitely going to document your first New Year's Eve together, so here are some New Year's Instagram captions if you're in a new relationship.

You might not be meeting on a karaoke stage like Troy and Gabriella did in High School Musical (Ugh, I still swoon every time I think of that scene.), but your New Year's Eve with your boo is still bound to be magical. How could it not be? It's the most magical night of the year. You're leaving 2018 behind and entering the unknown. You're surrounded by family and friends, with fireworks lighting up the night sky. And of course, after the ball drops, you get your first New Year's Eve kiss together.

Cheers to the new year, and your new boo!

1. "It's the start of something new, it feels so right to be here with you." — Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez, "Start Of Something New"

2. "I want your midnights." — Taylor Swift, "New Year's Day"

3. "New year, new boo."

4. "365 new days, 365 new chances."

5. "Here's a toast to the one who keeps me toasty."

6. "The best is yet to come." — Cy Coleman and Carolyn Leigh, "The Best Is Yet To Come"

7. "This year is going to be a whole lot different, and that's OK, because now I've got you."

8. "What are you doing New Year's Eve?" — Frank Loesser, "What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?"

9. "The best part of 2018 was meeting you."

10. "If you're gonna keep being cute, then you'll have to kiss me. I'm sorry I don't make the rules."

11. "So glad I didn't drop the ball on this one."

12. "I'll make up for all the years I was supposed to be kissing you." — Leo Christopher

13. "This is gonna be just like senior year, except for funner!" — Elle Woods, Legally Blonde

14. "Kiss me like you wanna be loved." — Ed Sheeran, "Kiss Me"

15. "Silver moon's sparkling, so kiss me." — Sixpence None The Richer, "Kiss Me"

16. "Making memories with you, is my favorite thing to do." — Jordy Daniel

17. "Don’t let the haters stop you from doing your thang." — Kevin Gnapoor, Mean Girls

18. "In case you ever foolishly forget: I am never not thinking of you." — Virginia Woolf

19. "Kiss me beneath the milky twilight, lead me out on the moonlit floor." — Sixpence None The Richer, "Kiss Me"

20. "Rollin' with the homie."

21. "I got lost in him, and it was the kind of lost that's exactly like being found." — Claire LaZebnik

22. "Date someone who is home and an adventure all at once."

23. "Every story has an end. But in life, every ending is just a new beginning." — Ray, Uptown Girls

24. "Meeting you was like listening to a song for the first time and knowing it would be my favorite."

25. "This is the beginning of anything you want."