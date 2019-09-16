Choosing the perfect wedding venue is so important; the backdrop sets the tone for the entire day. A wedding held in the mountains on a sunny afternoon with nothing but blue skies and gorgeous views sounds beyond dreamy. I've been to a handful of weddings in my 20s, and mountain weddings are by far my favorite. Whether you're gearing up for your very own special day, attending a good friend's ceremony with your SO, or you're part of the bridal party, you want to be prepared with mountain wedding Instagram captions. Every moment will be picture-perfect.

Whenever I scroll through Pinterest, I typically see rustic-chic pictures as the wedding vibes brides strive for. I mean, there's nothing more rustic-chic than a wedding on the top of a mountain, am I right? You couldn't experience a better backdrop with the happy couple standing in front of all their friends and family on such a special day. It's also the prime destination for wedding photos of the bridal party surrounded by nature.

The breathtaking views of the mountains will make every picture look so surreal. The only thing you do need are good captions to go along with your snaps. That's where I've come to help with these 25 mountain wedding captions for you to use.

1. "Ain't no mountain high enough, ain't no valley low enough, ain't no river wide enough to keep me from getting to you, babe." — Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell, "Ain't No Mountain High Enough"

2. "Onto the next chapter with you."

3. "Do I love you, my oh my? River deep, mountain high." — Ike and Tina Turner, "River Deep — Mountain High"

4. "I love you to the mountains and back."

5. "And so the adventure begins."

6. "Happily ever after starts here."

7. "Feeling on top of the world when you're around."

8. "I think we've reach peak wedding vibes."

9. "I'd climb any mountain with you."

10. "Decided to say 'I do' on top of a mountain."

11. "The hills are alive with the sound of wedding bells."

12. "Shouting 'I love you' at the top of the mountain so everyone can hear."

13. "Everything the light touches is our kingdom." — The Lion King

14. "Going where the WiFi is weak, but the love is strong."

15. "Watching my friends get married is a peak experience for me."

16. "Never been happier than this moment."

17. "This wedding is the most beautiful ever, but that's just my point of view."

18. "The mountains are calling, and it's time to say 'I do.'"

19. "I'd climb any mountain to get a view this good."

20. "Every day is an adventure with you, and I can't wait to start our story."

21. "Only a couple this cute could make you ignore the gorgeous view behind them."

22. "It's wild how much I love you."

23. "I mountain do!"

24. "The sky's the limit with this couple."

25. "Mountain lyin' how much I love you."