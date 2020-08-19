As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact daily life on a global scale, it's so important to find ways to make the most of this strange and challenging time. Anyone who's celebrated a birthday since the start of the pandemic knows that it can be tough to keep your spirits high while being separated from friends and family. Fortunately, if you're quarantined with a partner, navigating birthdays can be slightly less daunting. Here are some sweet Instagram captions for your partner's birthday celebration at home.

1. "Keep calm and celebrate on."

2. "Life’s too short to not celebrate, HBD to this beautiful human."

3. "Happy Birthday to this unstoppable babe."

4. "Birthflix and chill."

5. "Today is a great day cause it’s his/her/their birthday!"

6. "Birthday breakfast in bed for the GOAT."

7. "Birthday MOOD!"

8. "I’m so happy to be getting old with you."

9. "It may be your birthday, but you’re my greatest gift."

10. "You’re aging like a fine wine."

11. "Life isn’t perfect, but you’re close. Happy birthday, my love."

12. "Ringing in his/her/their birthday like champs."

13. "HBD, my love."

14. "Who knew celebrating in our apartment could be so fun? HBD, babe!"

15. "Here’s to you babe, celebrating all the good times we have had."

16. "Happy Birthday to the only person I could imagine spending months on end with."

17. "I’m just here for the birthday cake, and because it's quarantine so I couldn't leave if I wanted to. Luckily, there's nowhere in the world I'd rather be. HBD, [their name here]."

18. "Thankful this wonderful human was born today."

19. "If there's one thing quarantine has taught us, it's to live in the present, because life is a gift. HBD!"

20. "Old enough to know better, young enough to not care. Happy Birthday to this goof."

Shutterstock

21. "The only things getting LIT today are the candles on his/her/their cake!

22. "Go shawty, it's your birthday! We gon' party (on the 🛋) like it's yo birthday!"

23. "A year older, a year bolder. HBD, [their name]."

24. "May the fork be with you."

25. "Sassy since birth."

Although growing another year older in the middle of a pandemic may feel like a bit of a downer for your SO, it's also an opportunity to let them know how much they mean to you. Showing your partner some birthday love on the 'gram is a great place to start.