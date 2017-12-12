25 Instagram Captions For Your Gingerbread House That Are Sweeter Than Gumdrops

Oh, gingerbread. Whoever decided to make an entire house out of you and coat your landscape with icing and gum drops, we owe them a hug. Gingerbread houses will always be fun to make no matter how old you get.In fact, looking for Instagram captions for gingerbread house pics is probably the only difference between grown up builders and the kiddos.

Trust me, if Instagram was actually a thing when we made those masterpieces growing up, you best believe we’d have them in the archives. Until then, we’re sort of making up for lost time, embracing our more coordinated selves and showboating our dope gingerbread houses. And thanks to the internet, and specifically social media platforms like Pinterest, we can take notes from other diverse ideas. It's always interesting to see how other people are perceiving the concept of a gingerbread house.

You see, gingerbread houses don’t necessarily have a protocol these days. People have knocked down those edible walls and have explored so many design possibilities for gingerbread houses. And no, we may not be able to get to all of them this year, but we’re dedicated to sharing how our sweet arts and crafts project came out. And since you already know your delicious house is going to be the sh*t, you might as well pair it with a caption that’s just as appetizing.

1. "I thought maybe we could make gingerbread houses, and eat cookie dough and go ice skating and maybe even hold hands." —Buddy, Elf

2. "Love grows in little houses." —Unknown

3. "Keep calm and build gingerbread houses." —Unknown

4. "Christmas for me is all about spending time with my family. I cherish any chance we have to spend all day together making gingerbread houses, baking cookies, or sitting around and watching movies." —Blake Lively

5. "We shape our buildings; thereafter they shape us." —Winston Churchill

6. "There are no straight lines or sharp corners in nature. Therefore, buildings must have no straight lines or sharp corners." —Antoni Gaudi

7. "Good buildings come from good people, and all problems are solved by good design." —Stephen Gardiner

8. “Create with the heart; build with the mind.” —Criss Jami

9. “If you can show people how to build castles, make sure you do not neglect building and nurturing your own.” —Suzy Kassem

10. “I'm not ignoring you. I'm busy building my empire.” —Moosa Rahat

11. "Creativity is allowing yourself to make mistakes. Art is knowing which ones to keep." —Scott Adams

12. “The real beauty of the building is seen when the right paints touch its walls." —Ernest Agyemang Yeboah

13. "It is never to late to start crafting for Christmas." —Unknown

14. "Happiness is handmade." —Unknown

15. "Christmas makes me happy no matter what time of year it comes around." —Bryan White

16. “It is Christmas in the heart that puts Christmas in the air.” —W.T. Ellis

17. “I wish we could put up some of the Christmas spirit in jars and open a jar of it every month.” —Harlan Miller

18. "At Christmas, all roads lead home." —Marjorie Holmes

19. "Home is where the heart is."—Unknown

20. “I live in my own little world. But it's OK, they know me here.” — Lauren Myracle

21. “Home isn't a place, its a feeling." — Cecelia Ahern

22. "Creativity is messy and I am very creative." —Unknown

23. "The desire to create is one of the deepest yearnings of the human soul." —Dieter Uchtdorf

24. "It takes hands to build a house, but only hearts can build a home." —Unknown

25. “Creating means living.” —Dejan Stojanovic

Building gingerbread houses gives us a little bit of our childlike wonder back. Just because you’re grown up, doesn’t mean you don’t still enjoy the sweet things in life.