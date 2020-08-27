If you and your boo have exhausted your Netflix queue, tried (and failed) to make sourdough bread, and hooked up out of sheer boredom... then maybe it's time to try something new: taking sexy photos. (Unless you and your SO are old pros at snapping hot selfies. If so, then keep up the good work.) Having hot-and-heavy photoshoots together is a fun way to explore your sexuality and — if the results aren't rated R — you can use them to spice up your IG grid. For those in need of Instagram captions for sexy photos with your partner, you've come to the right place.

To be clear, by "sexy photos" I don't mean borderline pornographic pics that will leave your followers blushing. (I totally encourage the taking of ~risqué~ couples pics, but save those bad boys for your camera roll, friends.) Sexy pics with your partner can include everything from kissing to cuddling to simply looking smokin' hot together, depending on how much PDA you're comfortable with flaunting on the 'gram. If you need a clever caption for that steamy selfie you of and your boo tanning on the beach or spooning in bed, then trying using one of these.

Song Lyric Captions PixelsEffect/E+/Getty Images "You're sexy, I'm sexy. You want me, I want you, too. We all need somebody, and mine is right here for you." — Eric Nam, "You're Sexy, I'm Sexy"

"Can't keep my hands to myself, no matter how hard I'm trying to." — Selena Gomez, "Hands to Myself"

"A little less conversation, and a little more touch my body, 'cause I'm so into you, into you, into you." — Ariana Grande, "Into You"

"I'm in love with the shape of you. We push and pull like a magnet do. Although my heart is falling, too, I'm in love with your body." — Ed Sheeran, "Shape of You"

"I wanna drive you wild, wild, wild. I wanna love you for miles and miles." — John Legend, "Wild"

"This kind of love we can't control. The art of touch, I am covered in gold." — Alina Baraz and Galimatias, "Unfold"

"And all the pieces fall right into place. Getting caught up in a moment, lipstick on your face." — Taylor Swift, "So It Goes"

"When we're intertwined, everything's all right." — Miley Cyrus, "7 Things"

"Driver, roll up the partition, please." — Beyoncé, "Partition"

Movie Quote Captions "I know what I want, because I have it in my hands right now. You." — P.S. I Love You

"There's no crime in giving yourself over to pleasure." — The Rocky Horror Picture Show

"We can't help it if we're really, really, really, ridiculously good-looking." — Zoolander

"You must forgive my lips. They find pleasure in the most unusual places." — A Good Year

"You have bewitched me, body and soul." — Pride & Prejudice

"Tell me about it, stud." — Grease

"God forbid, I exude confidence and enjoy sex." — Cruel Intentions

"Wanna go back in that restroom and not rest?" — Bridesmaids

"I would like to extend to you an invitation to the pants party." — Anchorman