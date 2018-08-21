25 Instagram Captions For Fall Camping Trips To Your Happy Place

Picture this: The weather outside is cool and crisp. You're snuggled up by the bonfire with all your friends, roasting marshmallows, and laughing about inside jokes. All of this is happening while you're wrapped in the coziest blanket on earth. Sounds dreamy, right? Well, pretty soon, you can make that dream a reality with an autumn camping trip with your favorite people. By day, you'll go on hikes, visit breweries and farmers' markets, and admire the beautiful foliage. By night, you'll start up the fire and toast to the sunset. You'll want to document the whole trip, and post it up with some Instagram captions for fall camping.

A camping trip with your besties sounds like the perfect way to welcome fall. Kick off the PSL season by getting out of town, and heading straight to the foliage. When you're breaking out your favorite sweaters and combat boots, nature is also going through a seasonal makeover. It will be too beautiful not to snap a billion pics, so make sure you pack your camera and a portable charger.

One of the best parts about camping is the chance to get away from it all, so that also means you'll be heading where the Wi-Fi is pretty weak. When you do get a small window of service, you probably won't have time to come up with a caption on your own. Instead, use any of these 25 fall camping captions for the perfect hello to fall post.

1. "It's all good in the woods." — Unknown

2. "Life is simple. Eat. Sleep. Camp." — Unknown

3. "Let's get toasted." — Unknown

4. "The campfire is our happy place." — Unknown

5. "May the forest be with you." — Unknown

6. "Took a walk in the woods and came out taller than the trees." — Henry David Thoreau

7. "I love you to the mountains and back." — Unknown

8. "Autumn, your presence speaks to my soul, and I cannot wait for our next conversation." — Unknown

9. "My favorite color is autumn." — Unknown

10. "It's fall, ya'll." — Unknown

11. "Welcome to our bonfire where friends and marshmallows get toasted." — Unknown

12. "Life is s'more fun with friends." — Unknown

13. "The outdoors are unbe-leaf-able." — Unknown

14. "I camp believe you don't like hiking." — Unknown

15. "Hello fall, I'd like to see you s'more." — Unknown

16. "And I think to myself, what a wonderful world." — Louis Armstrong, "What A Wonderful World"

17. "Fall weather is the best cuddling weather." — Unknown

18. "In every walk with nature one receives far more than he seeks." — John Muir

19. "All the trees are losing their leaves, and not one of them is worried." — Donald Miller

20. "It's funny how it's the simple things in life that mean the most." — Unknown

21. "Let's find some beautiful place to get lost." — Unknown

22. "Even the leaves fall for you." — Unknown

23. "I beleaf I am falling for you." — Unknown

24. "Wander where the Wi-Fi is weak." — Unknown

25. "Fall makes me a happy camper." — Unknown