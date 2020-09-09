Professional engagement photos are always a good idea, IMO. Who doesn't love a chance to get dressed up and take loved-up pictures with their boo? And you don't have to shell out thousands of dollars to get profesh-looking pics of your and your betrothed, either. Whether you choose to stage a photoshoot in the Swiss Alps or in your backyard, professional engagement pics can be used for save-the-dates, wedding invites, and — of course — incredibly cute Instagram posts. A gorgeous photoshoot pic pretty much speaks for itself, but if you're looking for clever Instagram captions for engagement photos with your partner, then I've got you covered.

Getting engaged is a big pretty deal, and it's a milestone you and your partner deserve to celebrate, both IRL and on the 'gram. Maybe you're in the mood to get sweet and sappy. Perhaps sassy and self-deprecating is more your style. No matter how you choose to share your engagement with your friends, family, and followers, few people can resist giving a professional engagement pic a double-tap — though a cute caption will really make your Insta post a winner. These IG caption ideas are perfect for all those profesh post-proposal pictures.

Movie Quote Captions andreswd/E+/Getty Images "It's not like in the movies. It's better, because it's real." — To All the Boys I've Loved Before

"When I look at you, I can feel it. I look at you, and I'm home." — Finding Nemo

"Say you'll share with me one love, one lifetime." — The Phantom of the Opera

"When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible." — When Harry Met Sally

"I know, in my heart, you are the only one for me." — Runaway Bride

"My heart is, and always will be, yours." — Sense and Sensibility

"Only one is a wanderer; two together are always going somewhere." — Vertigo

"You are my greatest adventure." — The Incredibles

Funny Captions "Engagement photoshoot: a lot of money. Engagement ring: even more money. Finally having some pictures where we both look cute at the same time: priceless."

"FYI: I'll be reposting these engagement pics for every birthday, anniversary, and wedding countdown IG for the foreseeable future."

"Can't wait to argue about table centerpieces and floral arrangements with you."

"I can't believe this professional photographer just happened to capture us while we were dressed up and gazing pensively into each other's eyes!"

"Thank you [@photographer] for capturing h̶o̶w̶ ̶g̶o̶o̶d̶ ̶m̶y̶ ̶m̶a̶k̶e̶u̶p̶ ̶l̶o̶o̶k̶s̶ our love story ❤️."

"Don't worry — I'll stop reposting engagement photos as soon as I get my wedding photos."

"Do we look like we love each other in these pics? OK, good. That's the look we were going for."

"Pictures taken during this photoshoot: 500. Pictures taken where we both had our eyes open: 5."

"Not pictured: me yelling at [partner's name] to stop grabbing my butt."

Song Lyric Captions MarioGuti/E+/Getty Images "Forever down, I am your lady. Always for sure, never a maybe." – Kehlani feat. Chance The Rapper, "The Way"

"My whole heart will be yours forever. This is a beautiful start to a lifelong love letter." — Sara Bareilles, "I Choose You"

"All that you are is all that I'll ever need." — Ed Sheeran, "Tenerife Sea"

"You're my end and my beginning." — John Legend, "All of Me"

"I like shiny things, but I'd marry you with paper rings." — Taylor Swift, "Paper Rings"

" I never wanted to be anybody's other half. I was happy stayin' out of love wouldn't last. That was the only way I knew 'til I met you. You make me wanna say, 'I do.'" — Colbie Caillat, "I Do"

"I don't cook, I don't clean, but let me tell you how I got this ring." — Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, "WAP"

"Hey baby, I think I wanna marry you." — Bruno Mars, "Marry You"