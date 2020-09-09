Professional engagement photos are always a good idea, IMO. Who doesn't love a chance to get dressed up and take loved-up pictures with their boo? And you don't have to shell out thousands of dollars to get profesh-looking pics of your and your betrothed, either. Whether you choose to stage a photoshoot in the Swiss Alps or in your backyard, professional engagement pics can be used for save-the-dates, wedding invites, and — of course — incredibly cute Instagram posts. A gorgeous photoshoot pic pretty much speaks for itself, but if you're looking for clever Instagram captions for engagement photos with your partner, then I've got you covered.
Getting engaged is a big pretty deal, and it's a milestone you and your partner deserve to celebrate, both IRL and on the 'gram. Maybe you're in the mood to get sweet and sappy. Perhaps sassy and self-deprecating is more your style. No matter how you choose to share your engagement with your friends, family, and followers, few people can resist giving a professional engagement pic a double-tap — though a cute caption will really make your Insta post a winner. These IG caption ideas are perfect for all those profesh post-proposal pictures.
Movie Quote Captions
- "It's not like in the movies. It's better, because it's real." — To All the Boys I've Loved Before
- "When I look at you, I can feel it. I look at you, and I'm home." — Finding Nemo
- "Say you'll share with me one love, one lifetime." — The Phantom of the Opera
- "When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible." — When Harry Met Sally
- "I know, in my heart, you are the only one for me." — Runaway Bride
- "My heart is, and always will be, yours." — Sense and Sensibility
- "Only one is a wanderer; two together are always going somewhere." — Vertigo
- "You are my greatest adventure." — The Incredibles
Funny Captions
- "Engagement photoshoot: a lot of money. Engagement ring: even more money. Finally having some pictures where we both look cute at the same time: priceless."
- "FYI: I'll be reposting these engagement pics for every birthday, anniversary, and wedding countdown IG for the foreseeable future."
- "Can't wait to argue about table centerpieces and floral arrangements with you."
- "I can't believe this professional photographer just happened to capture us while we were dressed up and gazing pensively into each other's eyes!"
- "Thank you [@photographer] for capturing h̶o̶w̶ ̶g̶o̶o̶d̶ ̶m̶y̶ ̶m̶a̶k̶e̶u̶p̶ ̶l̶o̶o̶k̶s̶ our love story ❤️."
- "Don't worry — I'll stop reposting engagement photos as soon as I get my wedding photos."
- "Do we look like we love each other in these pics? OK, good. That's the look we were going for."
- "Pictures taken during this photoshoot: 500. Pictures taken where we both had our eyes open: 5."
- "Not pictured: me yelling at [partner's name] to stop grabbing my butt."
Song Lyric Captions
- "Forever down, I am your lady. Always for sure, never a maybe." – Kehlani feat. Chance The Rapper, "The Way"
- "My whole heart will be yours forever. This is a beautiful start to a lifelong love letter." — Sara Bareilles, "I Choose You"
- "All that you are is all that I'll ever need." — Ed Sheeran, "Tenerife Sea"
- "You're my end and my beginning." — John Legend, "All of Me"
- "I like shiny things, but I'd marry you with paper rings." — Taylor Swift, "Paper Rings"
- "I never wanted to be anybody's other half. I was happy stayin' out of love wouldn't last. That was the only way I knew 'til I met you. You make me wanna say, 'I do.'" — Colbie Caillat, "I Do"
- "I don't cook, I don't clean, but let me tell you how I got this ring." — Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, "WAP"
- "Hey baby, I think I wanna marry you." — Bruno Mars, "Marry You"
Now go share those gorgeous engagement pics — no (additional) filter needed.