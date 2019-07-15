18 Captions For Wedding Countdown Pics, Because You Can't Wait To Tie The Knot

I've been part of quite a few weddings, and I know just how excited brides can get waiting for their big day to arrive. Even though there's a ton to be done — between cake tasting, dress shopping, food planning, and establishing the final guest list — brides are more than ready to slip into their dancing shoes and walk down the aisle to say, "I do." If you're a bride who's getting ready to tie the knot super soon, and you just can't wait to post some of your favorite engagement pics, here are some captions for wedding countdown shots, so all of your family and friends — and your partner, of course — know how happy you are.

Weddings are such an exciting time, and even though you're incredibly busy planning the details for your special day, the excitement of finally getting married to the love of your life is almost too much to handle. You may have had your dream wedding vision board since you were little, and you're so ready to make it official.

So, while you wait for your wedding day, have some fun counting down the days by posting some of your favorite pics of you and your partner, and use some of these captions while you're at it.

1. "Only [X] more days until I get to throw on my something old, something new, something borrowed, and something blue."

2. "Can't wait to become a blushing bride."

3. "Only [X] months, [X] days, [X] minutes, and [X] seconds until I marry the love of my life, but who's counting?"

4. "Who else is ready to party like it's my wedding day (because it will be)?"

5. "Just counting down the days till I take the love of my life's last name."

6. "Can someone tell my future [husband/wife/partner] I'm ready to do this thing already?"

7. "Waiting for my wedding is just seriously bringing out my impatience."

8. "I'm already an impatient person, but this whole wedding countdown thing is just on a whole other level."

9. "My Pinterest board is already full, so I think it's time for us to just get married already."

10. "*To the tune of "I Just Can't Wait to Be King"*: Oh I just can't wait to be a bride!"

11. "Just twiddling my thumbs until my wedding day."

12. "Why does it feel like the wedding day is still so far away?!"

13. "You remember how you'd look at the clock in school and realize that only five minutes have gone by? That's what waiting for this wedding feels like."

14. "My Instagram stories will just be the countdown feature until my wedding day."

15. "Waiting patiently until I can put my wedding dress on for real."

16. "Counting down the days till my wedding is worse than waiting for dessert as a kid."

17. "How many times can I put on my wedding dress before my wedding day before it's socially unacceptable?"

18. "This whole engagement has been the wildest ride, and I just can't wait to become your bride."