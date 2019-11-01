25 Instagram Captions For Elevator Selfies & Totally Feelin' Yourself

Elevators at fancy hotels are usually decorated to feel super luxe, so it's hard to resist snapping a cool pic. If you're anything like me and love a good mirror selfie opp, here are some Instagram captions for elevator selfies to accompany all of your [insert fire emoji here] pics.

Elevators can be a surprisingly great place to take a selfie. The lighting is pretty awesome, you have a cool background, and most of all, you can take all the pics your heart desires if you're in the elevator alone, with bae, or your besties. You may encounter an awkward jump when your elevator door opens in the middle of your selfie sesh and another passenger hops on, but regardless, the pics will likely come out so rad.

You might not be shooting the next cover of an elite fashion magazine from your hotel's elevator, but elevator mirror selfies are always fun to capture and post. Here are some captions to choose from for your next elevator mirror selfie post.

1. "The only two words you should ever say to a mirror are 'Hello, Beautiful.'" ― Richelle E. Goodrich

2. "This mirror totally elevated my selfie."

3. "Just your casual elevator photo shoot."

4. "Another day, another mirror selfie."

5. "Mirror pics will never go out of style."

6. "It's a beautiful day to stop and snap a selfie."

7. "Bow down b*tches." — Beyoncé, "Bow Down"

8. "Does this selfie make you wish you texted me back?"

9. "Look at life through the windshield, not the rearview mirror... except when you're taking a cute selfie." — a take on Byrd Baggett's "Look at life through the windshield, not the rearview mirror" quote

10. "Hello, it's me." — Adele, "Hello"

11. "I dress up for mirror pics."

12. "You're doing amazing, sweetie." — Kris Jenner

13. "No selfie should go untaken when you're in an elevator as cool as this one."

14. "Life is short, make every hair flip count."

15. "But first, let me take a selfie." — The Chainsmokers, "#SELFIE"

16. "What's wrong with being confident?" — Demi Lovato, "Confident"

17. "Makin' them stop and stare."

18. "Straight up cheesin'."

19. "On Wednesdays, we wear pink... and take mirror selfies." — a take on the iconic "On Wednesdays, we wear pink" Mean Girls quote.

20. "Too many elevator selfies? I think not."

21. "This elevator was just too cool to pass up the opportunity to take a selfie."

22. "Being happy with yourself never goes out of style." — Lilly Pulitzer

23. "Taking a mirror pic, just 'cause."

24. "I'm feeling myself." — Nicki Minaj feat. Beyoncé, "Feeling Myself"

25. "Does one really need an occasion to take a selfie in an elevator mirror?"