You're scrolling through your Instagram feed, see pic after pic... and then something super cute catches your eye. It's an artsy mirror selfie of your bestie rocking a fire #lewk before you head out on the town. You can't click the comment button any faster. Your go-to thing to post may be a bunch of heart eye or fire emojis — and that's perfectly fine — but what you really need are some comments to hype up your friends on Instagram that'll instantly make their day.

It's not enough to just like a post anymore; you should really let your friend know how much you love and support their content — whether it's an #OOTD pic, a collage of Polaroid pics in their room, or a cool candid shot of them blowing out the candles on their birthday cake. As a good friend, it's your job to take on the role of hype man, wing-woman, and number one fan.

So don't fret when it comes to figuring out the right comment to drop on their post. Simply use any of these 25 comments I've put together for you. They'll work for just about any post your friends decide to share, and they'll be feeling the love in no time.

1. "You were born to make history."

2. "The world wants to thank you for gracing us with this selfie."

3. "Sorry, gonna be late to hang out because I had to stop and admire this pic for way too long."

4. "Just want to let everyone know my bestie looks this good all day, every day."

5. "I want to be you when I grow up."

6. "How are you not verified yet? You are the only star I want to follow on Instagram."

7. "Who needs inspirational quotes when you inspire me every day?"

8. "This selfie is going to break the Internet."

9. "One word: stunning."

10. "I have no words, so here's everything I'm feeling: [fire emoji] [raised hands emoji] [heart eye emoji]."

11. "Some people serve up looks, but you serve up LEWKS."

12. "You should really put a warning for all your fire pics."

13. "That's my bestie right there."

14. "YAS Queen."

15. "I apologize for all the comments I'm about to leave, but I just can't stop loving this pic."

16. "Can I get your autograph? I'm your number one fan."

17. "Hello, gorgeous." — Funny Girl

18. "I live for your content."

19. "I'm a bigger fan of you than pizza... and that's saying a lot."

20. "Happiness looks gorgeous on you."

21. "LOVE you, and this."

22. "NEED. THOSE. SHOES."

23. "Please print this out and frame it for me."

24. "You are sofa king awesome."

25. "I adore the heck out of you."