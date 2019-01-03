25 Clever Captions For Friendship, Because You Can Never Have Too Many For Your Mains

When scrolling through your Insta feed, it's obvious that you love your best friends. Every other pic is a likely group selfie or funny candid from your latest squad adventure. You actually have so many pictures currently stored on your phone of your friends that you can't wait to share. That's why you need some clever captions for friendship on hand when you're ready to post on the 'Gram.

When you love something so much, it's kind of hard to put into words exactly how you feel. That's why coming up with a caption for a cute bestie pic can be a real struggle. When left to your own devices, you always end up with a five paragraph essay on why they're truly the greatest squad of all time. As much as they'd love to read every word you write, you know that it's probably best to stick with something that's simple and sweet. That's why you need these 25 quotes about friendship that are ready to pair with your next post.

You never know when you'll snap the cutest pic. Actually, let's be real: You snap adorable pics on the reg, so keeping these around is just necessary at this point.

1. "Stay close to the people who make every day feel like the best day ever."

2. "It's the friends we meet along the way that make us love the journey."

3. "Friends make the world a better place. Oh, and chocolate. Friends and chocolate are all I need."

4. "When I first met you, I honestly didn't know you were gonna be this important to me."

5. "We may not be millionaires, but we're rich with friendship. Though, we would love to be millionaire best friends as well."

6. "Real friendship is when your friend comes over to your house and you both just take a nap."

7. "If I post bad selfies of me, because you look great in them, you know our friendship is real."

8. "My best friends are like fairy tales. They've been there since once upon a time and will last until forever after."

9. "Sorry, you had to be there."

10. "Friends come and go like the waves of the ocean, but a true friend sticks around like an octopus on your face."

11. "She's my best friend. Of course I'm going to tell her everything you said."

12. "No one else I'd rather have a baecation with."

13. "My best friends are the sisters I handpicked for myself."

14. "What I would give to spend a day doing absolutely nothing with you."

15. "You are my Nemo. If you get lost — even in the big ocean — I will always find you."

16. "Friends buy you food. Best friends eat your food."

17. "I will support my friends no matter what — even if I'm not entirely sure what I'm fighting for."

18. "You're my BFFLWYLION... your best friend for life whether you like it or not."

19. "That's a horrible idea. What time?"

20. "I'm always here to pick you up, and if I can't, I'll just get on the floor with you."

21. "I'll follow you anywhere, even if you don't know where you're going."

22. "Texting is fine. Calling is OK. But, being with you is the best."

23. "There's always that one friend who can change your whole life."

24. "The day we met was the luckiest day of my life. I should have bought a lottery ticket."

25. "Friends who slay together, stay together."