25 Captions For Your Valentine's Day Outfit & Loving Yourself

At its core, Valentine's Day is all about love. That means celebrating your loved ones and yourself. If you have big plans to go out on Feb. 14, you might want to dress up. There's no better person to look good for than yourself. Rock a red dress that makes you feel incredible, or opt for something cozy and sweet. Whatever you decide to wear, make sure you snap an #OOTD pic and post right away with captions for your Valentine's Day outfit.

It's true that the best accessory you can pair with any ensemble is confidence. It doesn't matter if you're wearing a sparkly dress with heels for a dinner date, or an oversized sweater and leggings for a comfy movie night at home. As long as you're loving yourself, your #lewk will be so stellar. That means on the day that revolves around love, it makes sense to celebrate your cool lewk by posting a selfie.

By using any of these 25 Valentine's Day outfit captions that are readily available for you, you won't even have to worry at all about what to say. So have the best Valentine's Day in whatever fire outfit you decide to slay.

1. "Feelin' as sweet as the chocolate I'm about to eat."

2. "This outfit was meant to be seen, so I'm taking myself out this Valentine's Day."

3. "Glitter is not just an option. It's *the* option."

4. "High heels, red dress!" — Jonas Brothers, "Burnin' Up"

5. "A smile goes really well with my outfit today."

6. "When you're with me, you're always in fashionable company."

7. "Damn, this outfit is my Valentine this year because of how good it looks."

8. "Loving myself first. Loving this outfit second. Everything else is third."

9. "You gotta F.L.Y. — first love yourself."

10. "Took one look in the mirror this morning and immediately asked myself out on a date."

11. "A good outfit is a very powerful thing, so watch out world, here I come."

12. "Falling for this Valentine's Day outfit."

13. "All the heart eyes for this dress."

14. "I love myself first so it sets a standard for anyone else who wants to love me to follow."

15. "I saw this dress on the rack and knew right away we were MFEO."

16. "I think it's illegal to look this cute on Valentine's Day."

17. "Cupid, you can keep your arrows to yourself. I took one look in the mirror and fell in love with this lewk."

18. "Too glam to give a damn, even on Valentine's Day."

19. "Fashion should reflect who you are, and today, I'm reflecting radiance."

20. "Roses are red. This outfit is fire. Here's a selfie for everyone to admire."

21. "Wishing you a Valentine's Day as sweet as the outfit I'm wearing."

22. "I'm so glad we're together. I'm talking about my outfit and me."

23. "Especially on Valentine's Day, life is my runway."

24. "Valentine's Day chocolate and confidence go really well with my outfit."

25. "All dressed up for Valentine's Day."