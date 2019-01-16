28 Clever Captions For Valentine's Day, For The Person Who's Totally Your Cup Of Tea

Every day is special with your significant other, but Valentine's Day is a real treat. You can exchange sweet cards, whip up a fancy meal at home, head to your favorite brewery, or have a chill movie marathon cuddled under the covers — anything that helps you show your love for each other. You'll definitely take some pics that day, so you'll need some clever captions for Valentine's Day, because your SO has a pizza your heart.

I believe that the best holidays just include spending quality time with your loved one. In my personal opinion, you don't really need a huge bouquet of flowers or a giant box of chocolates to celebrate Valentine's Day (though they never hurt); you just need each other.

Spend your day doing things that both of you enjoy so that you can make some new memories with each other. And don't forget to snap a couple of photos throughout the day. You'll definitely want to remember this Valentine's Day for years to come.

1. "It's a love story, baby just say yes." — Taylor Swift, "Love Story"

2. "Roses are red. Violets are blue. My Valentine's date is cuter than you."

3. "You will forever be my always."

4. "The PB to my J."

5. "Mint to be."

6. "I hope you don’t mind that I put down in words how wonderful life is while you’re in the world." — Elton John, "Your Song"

7. "I love you every day but this photo will get more likes today."

8. "You suck less than most people."

9. "I love you like Kanye loves Kanye." — Kanye West, "I Love Kanye"

10. "But everything means nothing, if I ain't got you." — Alicia Keys, "If I Ain't Got You"

11. "Oh here's an idea: Let's make pictures of our internal organs and give them to other people we love on Valentine's Day. That's not weird at all." — Jimmy Fallon

12. "You float my boat."

13. "Pictured here: my lobster and my Valentine." (An especially great caption if you're both fans of Friends.)

14. "Look at the stars. Look how they shine for you." — Coldplay, "Yellow"

15. "I'd press pause on my favorite song for you."

16. "Every pizza me loves every pizza you."

17. "All that you are is all that I'll ever need." — Ed Sheeran, "Tenerife Sea"

18. "Words cannot espresso how much you mean to me."

19. "It's always better when we're together." — Jack Johnson, "Better Together"

20. "Are you a beaver, because DAM."

21. "I soda think you're cute."

22. "All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn't hurt." — Charles M. Schulz

23. "And when you smile, the whole world stops and stares for a while, cause girl you’re amazing, just the way you are." — Bruno Mars, "Just The Way You Are"

24. "Ever since I met you, it seems like everything has come up roses." (Great for a pic of you with your bouquet.)

25. "You are my cup of tea."

26. "Love is a lot like a backache, it doesn't show up on X-rays, but you know it's there." — George Burns

27. "I love you like XO." — Beyoncé, "XO"

28. "My funny valentine... you make me smile with my heart. Your looks are laughable, un-photographable, yet, you're my favorite work of art." — Lorenz Hart, "Funny Valentine"