25 Captions For When Your Sister Gets Engaged & It's Time To Pop The Champagne

Engagements are always exciting, but when your sister gets engaged, your excitement is on another level. The bond between the two of you is unbreakable, which is why you're one of the first people she calls after she says "yes" to the love of her life. That's when the fun begins, and first up is the Instagram post. However, finding the right words for the caption can be difficult. You have a million stories to tell, like when you played dress-up as kids and planned your Barbies' weddings. You could write an entire novel, but you want to keep the caption short and sweet. That's when this list of captions for when your sister gets engaged will come in handy.

You want to save a few of the stories for when you give your speech on the wedding day, so something simple yet heartwarming is exactly what you need. That's where these 25 captions will get the job done. They are the perfect length for a prime Instagram caption while also conveying all the love you have for your sis. It's not just a big day for your her, but your entire family just gained a new member as well, so it's time to celebrate.

1. "Wishing love, laughter, and happily ever after for my sister."

2. "My sister said, 'yes,' and I said, 'when's the party?'"

3. "My sis is about to change her miss."

4. "I'm adding a new title of MOH to my resume starting today."

5. "There is no better friend than a sister, and there is no better sister than you. I can't wait to see you get married."

6. "You're going to be the most beautiful bride."

7. "You are a sister, my best friend, and now, a bride-to-be."

8. "Congrats to my favorite person! (Don't forget to bring me along when you test out cake samples.)"

9. "Congrats to me on gaining a future brother/sister. Also, congrats to my sister on getting engaged."

10. "My sister just got a new role: fiancée!"

11. "Time to pop the champagne."

12. "I'm not crying. You're crying."

13. "Your fiancé/fiancée is super lucky, because you're the greatest BFF anyone could ever ask for."

14. "Just remember to always love your fiancé/fiancée, but not as much as you love your sister. I'm number one."

15. "You're pretty much my most favorite of all time in the history of ever. I can't wait to celebrate your big day."

16. "My favorite human being is getting married."

17. "My forever friend found her forever bae."

18. "There is no better friend than a sister, and there is no better sister than you."

19. "You're my person. You'll always be my person." — Grey's Anatomy

20. "Hey sis, of all the moments we’ve celebrated and shared, this one tops the list."

21. "May this brand new adventure bring lots of happy memories and fun times."

22. "Does this mean I'm a MOH now?"

23. "Hey sis, engaged sure does have a ring to it."

24. "Wow, all of those Disney movies we watched as kids were right. Happily ever after really does exist!"

25. "And so your new adventure begins. Just don't forget to get me a souvenir."