25 Captions For Picnics That Are Gouda & Can Only Get Feta

'Tis the season to do all the fun things outside with your best friends, and what better outdoor activity to kick off the warm weather with than having a picnic in the park? Not only are you relaxing in the sun, but you get to enjoy great company and delicious food as well. Laying down on a cozy blanket while eating chips and hummus sounds like an ideal weekend plan to me. Just don't forget to pack some captions for picnics when you're putting everything in your basket, and you're set for a perfect afternoon.

Once you've found your area of the grass to settle down in, it's time to set up the perfect picnic site. You need tasty snacks, which may include different kinds of cheeses, fruits, chips, and dip. (And of course, don't forget the lemonade!) Along with the food, your friends may bring a frisbee or football to toss around. You might even have a special picnic date planned, or you're eating with your bestie before an outdoor movie — aka, my all-time favorite summertime activity.

No matter what's on the menu for this picnic, you'll want to be prepared to cherish the memories by posting on the 'Gram any pics you take. When the time comes to click "share," you'll want to use any of these 25 quotes and puns for your caption. That way, you can get right back to enjoying delicious picnic food, and seizing that warm weather while it's here.

1. "Nothing's better than a picnic." — Zooey Deschanel

2. "Life with you is always a picnic."

3. "Life needs a few more polka dots and picnics."

4. "Every day is a picnic when you're with friends."

5. "Can't get more Insta-worthy than this setup."

6. "Chill out."

7. "Keep calm, grab some lemonade, and go on a picnic."

8. "How I feel when my sundress matches the picnic blanket."

9. "Wanna go on a picnic? Alpaca lunch."

10. "We must ketchup and relish these summer moments."

11. "Lettuce celebrate a perfect picnic day."

12. "Oh kale yeah, it's a picnic."

13. "There are few things so pleasant as a picnic eaten in perfect comfort." — W. Somerset Maugham

14. "Dinner and a movie? Forget that. I'd rather have a picnic and a waterfall." — Amanda Grace

15. "A picnic is more than eating a meal, it is a pleasurable sate of mind." — DeeDee Stovel

16. "She sparkles like sunshine."

17. "Live in the sunshine, swim the sea, drink the wild air." — Ralph Waldo Emerson

18. "The grass is always greener when you're on a picnic with your besties."

19. "Go outside and explore."

20. "What a gouda day with friends that can only get feta."

21. "When life gives you lemons... you make lemonade and go on a picnic."

22. "I was made for sunny days." — The Weepies, "I Was Made For Sunny Days"

23. "Just a casual walk in the park."

24. "The only thing missing in my picnic basket is you."

25. "Picnic nap queen."