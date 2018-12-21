25 Captions For Christmas Nail Art That's As Dressed Up As Your Tree

The holiday season is in full swing, which means there's something fun going on basically every day. From festive happy hours, to ugly Christmas sweater parties, to cookie swaps, to Secret Santa gift exchanges, there's a lot to look forward to, and your schedule is jam-packed. Of course, you have the best, most festive outfits picked out for each and every event — and you don't stop there. You know that you're never fully dressed without your nails all done up, so you'll need some captions for Christmas nail art pics.

I personally wish I had the creativity to pull off some of the stunning nail art designs I see on YouTube. The best design I can sleigh is probably an alternating red and green nail manicure. That's why I admire swooning over the extravagant nail art designs on Instagram. (I'll take a cute Santa, some elves, and a reindeer design, please!)

Out of everything I see, all I want for Christmas is more nail art to admire. (And maybe one day, I'll be able to create a festive masterpiece on my own nails.) So, my gift to you this year are these 25 nail art captions. Snap a pic of your gorgeous nails, and post it to the 'Gram to spread that festive cheer on your feed. Happy holidays!

1. "Really nailed the holidays this year."

2. "Life's too short to have naked nails."

3. "You're never fully dressed without a festive manicure."

4. "A girl should have two things: beautiful nails and fabulous toes." — Tammy Taylor

5. "Here to sleigh."

6. "So many nail polishes, not enough fingers."

7. "#NailedIt"

8. "When your nails are part of your outfit, they become more than nails. They become an accessory." — Holland Roden

9. "Nails are the period at the end of the sentence. They complete the look." — Prabal Gurung

10. "You've got to give me a hand for these amazing Christmas nails."

11. "You need a Christmas miracle to get nails like mine."

12. "Santa, my only wish this year is more nail polish."

13. "All I want for Christmas is you... and nail art."

14. "There's snow way I'm doing any work with these gorgeous nails."

15. "I've really sleighed these nails."

16. "When it comes to my nails, I jingle all the way."

17. "That's a wrap on these Christmas nails."

18. "Obligatory elfie with my Christmas nails."

19. "We all have our thing. Santa has his cookies. I have my nail art."

20. "Me without my nails done is like a Christmas tree without any ornaments. It's just wrong."

21. "Ahhh, Christmas is in the air. Oh wait, no, I smell nail polish."

22. "When in doubt, wear red." — Bill Blass

23. "You can't buy happiness, but you can buy a mani and a pedi, and that's kind of the same thing."

24. "Dress up your nails like you dress up your tree."

25. "Really sleighed the nail art game this year."