When the weather's just right, there's nowhere you'd rather be than outside. The summer is a perfect time to go on a camping trip with your besties, or stay at a cute lake house with your SO. If the option presents itself to do water sports, you're grabbing your paddles real quick and hopping in a canoe. There's just something about being on the water that gives you the perfect view of nature, which is why you need some canoe captions for Instagram.

OK, confession time: Growing up, canoe day was always my favorite day at summer camp. Not only did I love paddling around the water, but I felt like I was in a movie with my hair blowing in the wind. I also went to Wekiwa Springs State Park in Florida as a kid, and got to canoe around and see all of the gorgeous plants. Another dream canoe trip was paddling out to get a closer look at the Mendenhall Glacier in Alaska. These were all Instagram-worthy moments for me.

For every canoe moment you want to capture, you don't want to find yourself up the creek without a paddle. (I'm talking about not having the right captions to pair with such epic pictures.) That's why you need these 25 canoe quotes with you on your next adventure. They'll help steer your pics down the smoothest course to getting all the Insta likes you deserve.

1. "Love many, trust a few, and learn to paddle your own canoe."

2. "Studies have shown that paddling a canoe makes you more awesome in general."

3. "One way to get the most out of life is to look upon it as an adventure." — William Feather

4. "Adventure is out there." — Up

5. "They see me rowin'. They hatin'."

6. "Blessed are the curious, for they shall have adventures." — Lovelle Drachman

7. "Life is simple, just add water."

8. "As one goes through life, one learns that if you don't paddle your own canoe, you don't move." — Katharine Hepburn

9. "Find joy in the journey."

10. "Keep calm and canoe on."

11. "Just around the river bend." — Pocahontas, "Just Around the Riverbend"

12. "See the line where the sky meets the sea? It calls me, and no one knows, how far it goes." — Moana, "How Far I'll Go"

13. "Canoe you believe this view, oar am I just seeing things?"

14. "It's quite an oar-deal to be this in love with nature."

15. "Not getting tied down with pier pressure."

16. "I must be Obi Wan Canoebi, because the force is with me."

17. "Just canoe-dling with my bae."

18. "You can't canoe with us."

19. "Should I choose the smoothest course?" — Pocahontas, "Just Around the Riverbend"

20. "Everyone must believe in something. I believe I'll go canoeing."

21. "Just going with the flow."

22. "You had me at canoe."

23. "Life is short. Paddle often."

24. "You've got to paddle to add balance to your life."

25. "Being in a canoe is my happy place."