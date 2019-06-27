25 Best Comments To Leave On Instagram For Your Cousin, Because You're Their Hype Person

Cousins are such a gift. You get to celebrate holidays with them, they're at every family reunion, and you can share all the family gossip with them. If you're best friends with your cousins, you know your bond is on another level of awesomeness. You can share your secrets with them, they help you get through any of life's tough situations, they give you the best words of wisdom, and they take care of you when you need it. You love them so much. When you see any of their social media posts, all you want to do is hype them up, so you need the best comments to leave on Instagram for your cousin to show your familial support.

Whether it's a fire selfie, an adorable pic of their latest brunch adventure, or even a throwback pic with you in it, your thumbs are poised and ready to type a comment of support for them. Instagram is an amazing way for the two of you to keep in touch and feel like you're constantly in each other's lives, even if you don't get to see each other in person as often as you'd like. Encouraging comments on Instagram posts are always a good boost of confidence, but you know they always feel even better coming from your family, and you're not afraid to show up and show out for your cousin. They are the GOAT, after all.

So, get your scrolling and typing fingers ready to leave any one of these 25 comments on your cousin's posts.

1. "Who's got two thumbs, is typing a comment right now, and has the coolest cousin ever?"

2. "Go cousin, it's your birthday. Not really, but you're seriously killin' it."

3. "All the good looks come from our side of the family, obv."

4. "Killing it as always!"

5. "You slayed this pic."

6. "Clearly been slaying it since day one."

7. "Serving up LEWKS [insert fire emoji]."

8. "You are crushing it. Also, when can I borrow this outfit?"

9. "Literally breaking the internet. Love this pic so much."

10. "I just... Can't handle you."

11. "Why you gotta slay me like this?"

12. "Someone call a doctor, because this pic just made my heart skip a beat. So cute... quality TBT!"

13. "There aren't enough [insert any emoji you want] emojis to express how I feel about this photo."

14. "You're just too cool for me."

15. "I MISS YOU."

16. "I am so excited about the fact that I'm related to you."

17. "Cooler than a couple of popsicles."

18. "Doughnut know what I'd do without you and your OOTD inspo."

19. "The cousin crew is coming in HOT with this one."

20. "Ready to blow up this pic with comments about how awesome you look."

21. "How cute are you?!"

22. "You're my favorite cousin, just so you know. Don't tell the others."

23. "Werk it out!"

24. "What's cookin, good lookin'?"

25. "Cousins by blood. Sisters by heart. Friends by choice."