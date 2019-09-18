24 Van Life Captions For Instagram & Seeing The World In A Rad Way

There's no one right way to see the world. Some people prefer sitting on a plane for hours on end and checking major items off their bucket list one at a time. Others like to embrace spontaneous adventures, renovate old buses and vans, and turn them into home sweet home. If you're one of those people, then you need some van life captions for Instagram and exploring the planet in the raddest way.

In my opinion, you're on a different kind of adventure — one that's filled with a whole lot of wanderlust and sunsets. You're waking up every morning and asking yourself, "Where to next?" Traveling has become your entire life, and you're not complaining about it one bit.

I personally don't know a ton of people who would give up their comfy couch and continuous access to WiFi for national parks, mountains, and sandy beaches. They may prefer to see those sights on the weekends when they're disconnecting from their nine-to-five job and have some time to spare. That's totally OK. We don't have to all have the same dreams or enjoy the same lifestyle. But I do applaud you for going after yours and making it your mission to constantly explore.

You're not wasting a minute of this grand thing called life, and posting pics on the reg from your quaint van that's parked in the middle of the desert or the bustling streets of a city. That's why I want to give you some captions for living the van life and getting in touch with the planet in the raddest way.

1. "Living my van life."

2. "What's up, MTV! Welcome to my van."

3. "Think of it as an adventure."

4. "Always take the scenic route."

5. "On top of mountains and under the stars."

6. "The world looks beautiful on you."

7. "Keep going, you're getting there."

8. "Doing this sweet thing called living in a van."

9. "All she does is travel, travel, travel."

10. "Traveling is always an option when you live in a van."

11. "Live by the sun, love by the moon."

12. "Getting used to falling asleep with the stars."

13. "This is the life I've always dreamed about."

14. "Love her, but leave her wild." — Atticus

15. "Destination: wherever I want it to be."

16. "Less talking, more living life."

17. "The best thing I ever did was take a leap into life."

18. "There's no time to be bored in a world as beautiful as this."

19. "I haven't been everywhere, but it's on my list." — Susan Sontag

20. "Catch me under the stars with sunshine in my eyes."

21. "Adventure is what happens while you scroll through Instagram."

22. "Why just see the world when you can constantly be part of it?"

23. "I love my van to the mountains and back."

24. "Gone explorin'."

TBH, I really enjoy living vicariously through you and the others who are living life in a van. I like seeing the delicate string lights you have on the roof and the colorful blankets you have tucked into cabinets. Not to mention, I love seeing where you're traveling to, whether it be the sand dunes on the West Coast or the beautiful fall foliage in New England.

Do me (and your loyal followers) a favor and keep posting the pics from your adventure and alternative lifestyle on the 'Gram, OK? You're very inspiring and will likely encourage someone else to travel and see the world in the raddest way.