The countdown cannot be more real right now. You're trying your hardest to focus on school, but summer break is right around the corner. As patient as you're trying to be, you cannot contain your excitement. You might have a big vacay with your family planned, or just intend on sitting by the pool all day, every day with your besties. Either way, you'll need some Instagram captions for the last day of school before summer 2019 kicks off.

Almost all of your final exams are crossed off the list. You're still trying to finalize summer plans with your friends before everyone leaves campus. This may also be your last chance to ask your crush from the dorm for their number, so you can text throughout the summer. The best way to grab their attention — and show off your excitement — is by posting a cute selfie.

This might also be your last day of high school before heading off to college in the fall. It's a bittersweet time that needs to be documented on the 'Gram, but you're too busy to focus on trying to come up with a caption of your own. Plus, you've worked your butt off all year with essays, study sessions in the library with your friends, and long AF tests, so I'll make it super easy with these 24 last day of school quotes. Just plug away, and get back to saying goodbye to school and hello to summer.

1. "No matter how much I complain about school, I always miss it when I leave."

2. "School's out for summer." — Alice Cooper, "School's Out"

3. "I wanna scream and shout, because school's out!"

4. "Sorry, school. It's not you, it's me. I just need a break."

5. "Let the next adventure begin."

6. "I can't wait to sleep in every single day this summer."

7. "It's over. It's finally over."

8. "The two best days of school: The first and the last."

9. "The best is yet to come." — Frank Sinatra, "The Best Is Yet To Come"

10. "I can't keep calm. It's the last day of school."

11. "Less grades, more shades."

12. "[peace sign emoji] out school!"

13. "Trading in my textbooks for coconut drinks by the pool."

14. "It's the final countdown." — Europe, "The Final Countdown"

15. "We didn't realize we were making memories, we just knew we were having fun." — Winnie the Pooh

16. "It may be cliché, but HAGS!"

17. "Summer lovin'." — Grease, "Summer Nights"

18. "I'm officially too cool for school. [sunglasses emoji]"

19. "Admit it, you're going to miss me this summer."

20. "She doesn't even go here!" — Mean Girls

21. "The future's so bright, I gotta wear shades." — Timbuk 3, "The Future's So Bright, I Gotta Wear Shades"

22. "I'm really going to miss the waffles in the dining hall, but that's pretty much it."

23. "School's cool, but I'm ready for the pool."

24. "So long school. Hello summer."