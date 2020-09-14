If the weather's prime and you're looking for a fun way to spend an afternoon outdoors, a picnic with your SO is definitely the move. Whether you decide to head to the beach, lounge in the park, or cozy up on a blanket in your own backyard, by the time the day's through, your camera roll will be full of adorable couple's photos. So, if you're in need of Instagram captions for picnic dates with your partner, fear not. Here are some oh-so-sweet captions to accompany that perfect pic of you and your love.

1. "I'd pic(nic) you any day."

2. "One smile can’t change the world, but your smile changes mine."

3. "Every day I spend with you is my new favorite."

4. "Look at how delicious this spread is.😉"

5. "Thank you for reminding me what butterflies feel like."

6."Together is a wonderful place to be."

7. "Soaking up the sun with this cutie.☀️"

8. "With this flower child by my side, I've got everything I need."

9. "Wine not picnic today?"

10. "Can't belive I ended up with the cutest bae in the. 🌏"

11. "Who knew a picnic could be this sublime."

12. "That you for always letting me have the last bite.❤️"

13. "Life's gouda when you're picnic-ing with bae."

14. "There's nothing like frolicking in the park with my main squeeze."

15. "Just kicking it with the birds and the bees."

16. "Cutie alert: Anyone in [fill-in-the-blank location] beware, there is an extremely adorable human lounging on a [fill-in-the-blank color] blanket."

17. "I relish our love."

18. "Little [Ms./Mr.] Sunshine.☀️💕"

19. "My partner in wine.😉🍷"

20. "Tropic like it’s hot."

21. "Life with you is always a picnic."

22. "[He/she/they] were made for sunny days."

23. You're one in a melon."

24. "I love picnic-ing with this goof berry much."

Coming up with cute IG captions can be tricky, especially when it comes to a couple's photo. In the end, the best approach is to have fun with it, and post whatever reflects you and your partner's feelings in the moment. Whether you're feeling goofy, relaxed, or sentimental, posting from the heart is always a good move.