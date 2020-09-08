IMO, everything is made better by the presence of a dog. Parties that have a pup in attendance? Amazing. Canine-friendly establishments? Ingenious. Couples selfies with a dog? Deserving of all the likes. Though you and your partner likely didn't adopt a dog together just for the social media love, there's no denying pooches make every pic cuter. And of course, if you're going to post a pic with your pup, you're going to need a cute caption to go along with it. Instagram captions for photos of you, your partner, and your dog can be short and sweet, but a good caption will give your IG all the double-taps it deserves.

Getting a dog is a relationship game-changer, and it's an exciting update to share with your followers. But the puppy love doesn't have to stop after adoption day. Every day is the perfect opportunity to post pics of your pooch, especially if you include your dog's proud pawrents in the photo. Plus, no one can resist tapping that heart for a sweet pair of puppy eyes (and if you can, then please explain yourself). Here are some caption ideas for all the sweet pics of you, your boo, and your fur baby.

Punny Captions urbazon/E+/Getty Images "Furever my two besties."

"I couldn't pawssibly ask for better company."

"I labradore spending time with these two."

"Life without you two would be ruff."

"They have the corg-key to my heart."

"We're the ultimutt trio."

"So furtunate to have these cuties in my life."

"I puggin' love my crew."

"I'm mutts about you two."

Movie and TV Quote Captions "And we're the three best friends that anybody could have." — The Hangover

"(S)he's so fluffy we're gonna die!" — Despicable Me

"Stop trying to make fetch happen." — Mean Girls

"I don't need another friend. I already have two." — Freaks and Geeks

"I found out what the secret to life is: friends. Best friends." — Fried Green Tomatoes

"Dogs should be rewarded for not being people. We hate people." — Parks & Recreation

Funny Captions PixelsEffect/E+/Getty Images "Spending time with the love of my life. Oh, and [partner's name] is here, too."

"Can't decide who's a sloppier kisser."

"One of these cuties is really well-trained. I'll give you a hint: it's not [partner's name]."

"If our dog doesn't like you, then we probably won't either."

"We can't keep a succulent alive, but we're pretty awesome pawrents."

"It's so cute when [partner's name] thinks I'm talking to them but I'm actually talking to [pet's name.]"

"I can always depend on them to wiggle their butts when I walk through the door."

"I wonder what our dog named us."

"Three's only a crowd when you have a partner, a full-size mattress, and a dog who insists on sleeping with you."