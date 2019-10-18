24 Clever Pumpkin Spice Captions To Give You A Latte Options

We're well into the fall, and you've probably had your fair share of Pumpkin Spice Lattes by now. Not only lattes, but pumpkin spice bread, muffins, beignets, and maybe even pumpkin spice Oreos. Some people would say it's pumpkin overload, but I'm sure you may agree that there can never be enough pumpkin-inspired things this season. With that in mind, you'll need some new captions to go with your pics. You've probably seen all the go-to puns and festive fall sayings, so now you're in need of clever pumpkin spice captions you haven't used before.

Just like they seem to keep coming up with new pumpkin-flavored treats to try, you need to come up with a brand new caption so you don't sound redundant amongst all the pumpkin-themed posts out there. You've given them "pumpkin to talk about" and have made it loud and clear that you love "pumpkin spice and everything nice." Now, you need something more, but it can be difficult trying to come up with fresh captions on the regular.

Keep sippin' your PSL, because I'm here with a new batch of pumpkin captions you can use. Just copy and paste one of these 24 captions into your next Instagram post, and have a latte fall fun.

1. "Not to sound corny, but I think about you a pumpkin spice latte."

2. "Just like the Spice Girls said, (pumpkin) 'spice up your life.'"

3. "You gotta go big or gourd home, so I'm having pumpkin spice again."

4. "I'll be goblin pumpkin spice all fall long."

5. "Call it witchful thinking, but everywhere I go, I want pumpkin spice to be there."

6. "I'm just trying to have a gourd time with as much pumpkin spice as I can."

7. "Orange you excited about all the pumpkin spice?"

8. "Patching myself up one pumpkin spice at a time."

9. "If you still haven't had a PSL this season, go order one now. It's better latte than never."

10. "If you've got the choice, always go for pumpkin spice."

11. "Don't believe what they say. It's impossible to have 'too much' pumpkin spice."

12. "I'd like you to meet my bae, pumpkin spice."

13. "If I can bring only three things to a deserted island, they are pumpkin, spice, and lattes."

14. "If you're reading this, bring me pumpkin spice, please."

15. "Just a heads up, if you're not talking about pumpkin spice, I may zone out."

16. "The ultimate power couple: pumpkin and spice."

17. "I'm feeling spicy. Must need a latte."

18. "Pumpkin spice makes everything nice. It's science."

19. "'Tis the season to be a basic witch with pumpkin spice everything."

20. "I'm not obsessed. I just want pumpkin spice all day, every day."

21. "Come back when you have pumpkin spice."

22. "Every day is a pumpkin spice kind of day."

23. "Pumpkin spice and living my best life."

24. "Whatever spices your pumpkin."

These sayings will go perfectly with whatever foodie pic you want to share, or just a new selfie of you and your friends drinking lattes on a crisp fall day. I've taken care of the captions, so you can keep on enjoying all the spice this season has to offer.