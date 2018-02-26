It's all too true that as you get older, you cherish those activities that evoke an amazing sense of nostalgia. Picking seasonal fruit and baking something sweet afterwards will always hold a special place in my heart. Rounding up the girls to make a Sunday afternoon out of it is time well-spent, and picture opportunities for the 'Gram are endless. You'll need to keep that green thumb of yours when selecting strawberry picking captions for Instagram — because there's nothing worse than a wasted berry.

Luckily, according to The Spruce, the best times to pick tasty strawberries are the early spring and the beginning of summer. Those temps are going to be perfect for your sundresses and floppy hats. Getting a shot of your cute basket and slightly red lips from taste-testing a few in the process — is mandatory. Finding any excuse to immerse yourself in nature is a rewarding way to enjoy the little things in life. Oh, and this is the nature you get to take home and eat from a porcelain bowl. No one's judging if you sprinkle a little bit of powdered sugar on those babies, either.

Don't be surprised if you end up taking pictures at the last-minute because that open air and fields of berries can really send your mind soaring. You won't be thinking about anything stressful, and that's the best part. It's a leisurely pastime that will help you unwind and focus on picking something natural and sweet. You may also want to look up some yummy recipes for your pickings, because there's more than one delicious way to enjoy a strawberry. So, whether you go solo or with a group, any of these captions with your pics will prove that you had a berry good time.

1. “Strawberries! Fruit from the heart.” ― Anthony T. Hincks

2. "Make the most of your carefree young life as you can." — Anne Frank

3. "Live in each season as it passes: breathe the air, drink the drink, taste the fruit." — Henry David Thoreau

4. "Keep calm and eat a strawberry." — Unknown

5. "I love you berry much." — Unknown

6. "I got a sweet tooth and strawberry youth." — Jeffree Star

7. "Happiness, I have grasped, is a destination, like strawberry fields. Once you find the way in, there you are, and you'll never feel low again." — Rachel Simon

8. "Strawberry Fields is anywhere you want to go."— John Lennon

9. "Doing what you like is freedom. Liking what you do is happiness." — Frank Tyger

10. "When the sun is shining I can do anything; no mountain is too high, no trouble too difficult to overcome." — Wilma Rudolph

11. "It is the sweet, simple things of life which are the real ones after all." — Laura Ingalls Wilder

12. "Don't be afraid to go out on a limb. That's where the fruit is." — H. Jackson Browne

13. "Sundays should come with a pause button." — Unknown

14. "A Sunday well-spent brings a week of content." — Unknown

15. "There is beauty in simplicity." — Unknown

16. "It's the simple things in life that are most extraordinary." — Paulo Coehlo

17. "Why not learn to enjoy the simple things? There are so many of them." — Unknown

18. "Nobody owns the world. So, feel free to explore it." — E.A. Cabaltica

19. "Let's find some beautiful place to get lost." — Unknown

20. "There's no time to be bored in a world as beautiful as this." — Unknown

21. "Fruit is nature's candy." — Unknown

22. "Simply enjoy life and the great pleasures that come with it." — Karolina Kurkova

23. "I love places that make you realize how tiny you and your problems are." — Unknown

Getting your hands dirty in a strawberry field is the best mess you could ask for when the season's right. With a carefree mindset on a Sunday, you're always picking a winner.