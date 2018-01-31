Ladies, you sure don't plan on sitting on the sidelines when it comes to Super Bowl fun there is to be had. Even if football isn't your absolute favorite thing in the world to watch, there's no harm in joining in on the festivities. Dust off that cute AF jersey and get those duck lips ready to snap some cute pics. You'll need Instagram captions for Super Bowl jersey selfies that prove the party doesn't start until you've arrived.

If your favorite team happens to be competing, you definitely have to rep your pride in a selfie. There isn't a better day to do so, in my opinion. For this year's Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles are facing off against the New England Patriots. If you think green or blue favor you well, you better go grab yourself a jersey ASAP if you don't already have one, and get your game face ready to slay. You'll be making a fashion statement with your girls on Sunday before you know it.

If you're not a diehard fan who's rooting for any particular team this year, don't sweat it. But if you are, then let the competitiveness begin. It's all in good fun, though. Before you forget or spill Ranch dressing all over your jersey from the endless amount of munchies at a Super Bowl party, pair your pics with any one of these captions.

1. "I'm just competitive. It doesn't matter what it is. I want to win." — Allyson Felix

2. "If you can't make it good, at least make it look good." — Bill Gates

3. “No matter how you feel… Get up. Dress up. Show up. And never give up.” ― Unknown

4. "I'm not playing a role. I'm being myself, whatever the hell that is." — Bea Arthur

5. "I'm nicer when I like my outfit." — Unknown

6. "Life isn't perfect, but your outfit can be." — Unknown

7. "Practice like you've never won. Perform like you've never lost." — Unknown

8. “If you're not gonna go all the way, why go at all?” ― Joe Namath

9. "Football is unconditional love." — Tom Brady

10. "Football is football and talent is talent. But the mindset of your team makes all the difference." — Robert Griffin III

11. “When healthy competition prevails -- you come out to play and you play to win.” ― Lorii Myers

12. “Train like yours is the worst team, play like yours is the best team.” ― Amit Kalantri

13. "There's not a lot to do here other than get ready for the game." — Alan Embree

14. "Be the game changer." — Unknown

15. “You have to be competitive to be relevant." ― Unknown

16. “Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.” ― Helen Keller

17. “The strength of the team is each individual member. The strength of each member is the team.” ― Phil Jackson

18. “Only by binding together as a single force will we remain strong and unconquerable.” ― Chris Bradford

19. “No one made it to the top without the help from others.” ― Manuel Corazzari

20. "The first thing is to love your sport. Never do it to please someone else.It has to be yours." — Peggy Fleming

21. "Happiness is wearing your boyfriend's clothes." — Unknown

22. “When you’ve got something to prove, there’s nothing greater than a challenge.” — Terry Bradshaw

23. “It’s not the will to win that matters—everyone has that. It’s the will to prepare to win that matters.” — Paul “Bear” Bryant

Putting on a dope jersey for the Super Bowl will really get you in the spirit to have fun. Besides, your selfie game doesn't have to stop just because the bigger game is on.