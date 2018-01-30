For all of the people who don't know that the Super Bowl is happening until the yummy dips, wings, and other fabulous dishes are laid out — you aren't alone. Football isn't everyone's go-to sport, but every foodie knows that it's worth participating in. Hosts go all-out for their guests, and between bites, that munching might distract you from thinking of Super Bowl food Instagram captions that are as appetizing as what you'll be eating.

The food is practically just as important as the game, in my opinion, and people don't play about watching this game. Every sense — sight, taste, touch, smell, and hearing — is incredibly stimulated when the Super Bowl comes around. Whether you're super into the sport or not, you're definitely game for what the festivities have to offer when you attend a party at someone else's pad.

Super Bowl LII is on Sunday, Feb. 4 this year, and Justin Timberlake will be performing during the halftime show. Many people watch specifically for that portion, but the commercials are always hilarious AF and definitely worth your time. Anyway, the Super Bowl is like every football fan's Holy Grail. It all comes down to this, and that full-out spirit transcends into their menu options and layout.

If you've ever been to a Super Bowl party, you know there's nothing lacking from that table spread. Literally even combination you've never thought about or fathomed is deliciously placed in front of you. These items make for the best Instagram pictures, because no set of wings ever photographs the same way twice, ya know? After you've wiped the buffalo sauce from your hands, top off any of your drool-worthy pics with a delightful caption.

1. "There is no sincerer love than the love of food." — George Bernard Shaw

2. "There is no "we" in "food." — Unknown

3. "Nothing brings people together like good food." — Unknown

4. “Pull up a chair. Take a taste. Come join us. Life is so endlessly delicious.” ― Ruth Reichl

5. “Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food.” ― Hippocrates

6. "The only thing better than talking about food is eating." — John Walters

7. "I just don't want to look back and think 'I could've eaten that'." — Unknown

8. "If you've lost your appetite today, I think I have it." — Unknown

9. “The thought of two thousand people crunching celery at the same time horrified me.” ― George Bernard Shaw

10. "Keep your friends close and your snack closer." — Unknown

11. "Laughter is brightest where food is best." — Irish Proverb

12. "There's going to be food? Okay, I'll come." — Unknown

13. "Food for thought is no substitute for the real thing." — Walt Kelly

14. "So long as you have food in your mouth you have solved all questions for the time being." — Franz Kafka

15. “I come from a family where gravy is a beverage.” ― Erma Bombeck

16. "First we eat, then we do everything else." — Unknown

17. “After a full belly all is poetry.” ― Frank McCourt

18. "I think my soulmate might be carbs." — Unknown

19. “Humor keeps us alive. Humor and food. Don't forget food. You can go a week without laughing.”― Joss Whedon

20. "You don't need a silver fork to eat good food." — Paul Prudhomme

21. "Food is for eating, and good food is to be enjoyed... I think food is, actually, very beautiful in itself." — Delia Smith

22. "You can't live a full life on an empty stomach." — Unknown

23. "Don't try to tell me that hungry is not an emotion because I feel that sh*t in my soul." — Unknown

The Super Bowl is more about the people you surround yourself with and watch with. It's time to make a touchdown into some good times with great people.