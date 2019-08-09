There's so much more to college than just attending classes. From dorm life, to getting involved on campus, to hanging out on the quad with your besties, to late nights having milkshakes at the diner, it's a new experience you'll embrace to the fullest. This chapter of your life is filled with friendships and experiences you'll want to remember for a lifetime. When you want to post any of these moments on the 'Gram, these Instagram captions for college life will pair perfectly with your feels.

Just like a good syllabus, you'll want to be prepared for what's to come this semester. That means having the right captions ready to use for just about any picture that's Instagram-worthy. Every day can be different. One day, you could have a lecture, lunch at your favorite café, and then a study group in the library. The next day could be filled with going to a club fair and hanging out with your dorm floor-mates for hours watching movies.

You never know what fun will happen on campus, and you want to be prepared with the best captions. Since you've already got papers to write and lectures to attend, I've done all the work for you. Whenever you need a college life caption, use any of these 23 quotes.

1. "My university motto: If tomorrow isn't the due date, today is not the do date."

2. "They say college is where you find yourself, but I keep getting lost on the way to class, so I have to find that first."

3. "Every college student knows the importance of 11:59."

4. "I thought deciding on colleges was the hardest decision I'd ever make, but now, I can't decide on what to eat for lunch."

5. "I love my college café a latte."

6. "College is nice. You can wear the same shirt two days in a row if you want, because your Monday lecture people don't know about your Tuesday lecture people."

7. "To set an alarm or not set an alarm. That is the question."

8. "Yeah classes are challenging, but the biggest hurdle for me is remembering to do laundry before it's too late."

9. "Current mood: college life."

10. "Everyday I'm hustlin'." — Rick Ross, "Everyday I'm Hustlin'"

11. "Not four years, but for life."

12. "I don't always have time to study, but when I do, I still don't."

13. "The future depends on what you do today." — Gandhi

14. "Messy bun and getting stuff done."

15. "You can't sip with us."

16. "Taking my dreams seriously."

17. "These are the days."

18. "Study hard, do good, and the good life will follow."

19. "Dear Degree, why you playing so hard to get?"

20. "The dorm life didn't choose me, but I did choose the dorm life and it's not bad."

21. "This is my third coffee of the day."

22. "Today, I'm about 90% coffee and 10% dry shampoo."

23. "Oh college, where Monday could feel like a Friday."