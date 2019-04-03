For a little over three years now, I've been California dreamin' in Los Angeles. The Golden State is home to the iconic Hollywood Sign, stunning beaches, trendy eateries, Insta-worthy piers, gorgeous deserts, and so much more. There are amazing spots for foodies to enjoy dishes from all over the world. California is also home to more than a few must-sees on your bucket list, including the Golden Gate Bridge, Yosemite National Park, and even Sleeping Beauty's Castle at Disneyland. If you're planning on taking a trip to the West Coast anytime soon, pack some Instagram captions for California along with your sundresses and sandals.

I have to admit that every time I watch those "Visit California" commercials, I'm reminded of all the cool spots I can see right in my own state. You could stay in a vintage airstream in Joshua Tree with your SO, or head to the San Diego Zoo for the day. Rent a vintage convertible with your besties and drive along the Pacific Coast Highway for the best kind of road trip. Be sure to stop along the way for photo opps, or to visit a vineyard (if you're 21 or up).

The possibilities of things to do in California are truly endless. You could even take a studio tour to visit the places where they shot some of your favorite movies and TV shows. There's so much to do, and you'll be snapping a ton of pictures, so don't take away from your trip. Instead, use any of these 23 quotes for your captions.

1. "Someone told me there's a girl out there, with love in her eyes and flowers in her hair." — Led Zeppelin, "Going to California"

2. "Golden state of mind."

3. "I'm California dreamin'." — The Mamas & The Papas, "California Dreamin'"

4. "Palm tress, ocean breeze, salty air, sun-kissed hair — California, take me there."

5. "California is always a good idea."

6. "Crushing on Cali."

7. "But here I am, next to you. The sky is more blue, in Malibu." — Miley Cyrus, "Malibu"

8. "California, here we come. Right back where we started from." — Phantom Planet, "California"

9. "I just can't help loving you, California."

10. "The sunsets are best on the West Coast."

11. "One day if I do go to heaven... I'll look around and say, 'It ain't bad, but it ain't San Francisco.'" — Herb Caen

12. "You could travel the world, but nothing comes close to the golden coast." — Katy Perry, "California Gurls"

13. "California has my heart."

14. "There's a boulevard called Sunset here."

15. "Dream of Californication." — Red Hot Chili Peppers, "Californication"

16. "There's a place off Ocean Avenue, where I used to sit and talk with you." — Yellowcard, "Ocean Avenue"

17. "Beach days, always."

18. "You know you're in love when you can't fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams." — Dr. Seuss (for a picture of you and bae underneath the palm trees)

19. "Seasing the day in California."

20. "I'm going back to Cali." — LL Cool J, "Going Back To Cali"

21. "Hooray for Hollywood." — Doris Day, "Hooray for Hollywood"

22. "Hella good times."

23. "Eat. Sleep. Breathe. California."