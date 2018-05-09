23 Captions For King & Queen Pictures At Prom That Are Sure To Sparkle

Brace yourself, because it's prom season. Prom is the grand finale of high school, aside from graduation day. All of your classmates are dressed in their prom best, rocking beautiful corsages, and dancing the evening away with their dates. Let's be honest, though — everyone is anticipating who's going to be crowned prom king and queen. It's a monumental moment for you if you're in the running or if any one of your BFFs are. Either way, you'll need to be prepped with captions for king and queen pictures at prom, because the moments won't last forever.

Prom goes by so fast, and while it's an event you want to thoroughly enjoy, it will eventually be part of your past that'll make you incredibly nostalgic when you reminisce. High school in general may have been a four-year affair, but before you know it, your date is putting on your corsage, you're cruising in a limo, and you're dancing in a sequin dress you love. It'll take looking around at all of your classmates, some who you've known forever, before you ask yourself, "Where did the time go?"

If you're voted prom queen, you'll need to glorify and document the royal role. Whether it's the instant you found out you and your date won, that iconic first dance in the center of the room, a sweet selfie in your tiara, or the aftermath pics, you need to capture the moment. Sure, a picture might be posted in your high school yearbook, but it won't fully express everything you wanted to say during that time. So, before you start prepping to wear that glorious crown, choose any of these captions to royally complement your pics.

1. "A king is not complete without his queen." — Unknown

2. "We are all kings and queens in this kingdom we call life." — Unknown

3. “Don't let anyone ever dull your sparkle.” ― Unknown

4. "Careful how you play your cards when you have a queen in your hand." — Unknown

5. “You better treat her like your queen, if you want to be treated like a king.” ― Moosa Rahat

6. “It's like chess, you know. The Queen saves the King.” — Terry Pratchett

7. “Just a girl changing the world one rhinestone at a time.” ― Unknown

8. "He's my king and I'm his queen." — Unknown

9. "Let me adjust my crown." — Unknown

10. "I never liked that song until I danced to it with you." — Chelsea Stark

12. "They started out like prom king and queen." — Unknown

13. "Carry yourself like a queen and you'll attract a king." — Unknown

14. "Every moment, a new beauty." — Unknown

15. "We don't remember days, we remember moments." — Unknown

16. "This is what happens when you believe in your inner Beyoncé" — Unknown

17. "I didn't ask to be queen, but hey if the crown fits." — Unknown

18. "Just slayin'." — Unknown

19. "We came, we saw, and we conquered." — Unknown

20. “It never failed to amaze me how the most ordinary day could be catapulted into the extraordinary in the blink of an eye.” ― Jodi Picoult

21. "Any home can be a castle if the king and queen are in love." — Unknown

22. "Sometimes you will never know the true value of a moment until it becomes a memory." — Unknown

23. "Be loyal to the royal within you." — Unknown

In all honesty, you don't need to be in the running for king or queen to look forward to prom. It's your last high school hoorah with your hometown crew, so live it up and enjoy every single moment.