23 Best Captions For Hanukkah 2018 That Your Instagram Will Love A Latke

Let there be light — in your life, your home, and on the wick of every candle on your menorah. That's right, it's Hanukkah 2018. There are dreidels being spun next to cups of sour cream (for the latkes, of course), and your family is commemorating the beauty of miracles. After all, this holiday is about honoring the rededication of Jerusalem's Second Temple. Now, you just need some of the best captions for Hanukkah 2018. You love this holiday season a latke, but it wouldn't hurt to spread that cheer on social media, right?

On Sunday, Dec. 2, the Jewish holiday began for this year, and is celebrated through the evening of Monday, Dec. 10. People throughout the world are gathering up their friends and family for games, blessings, presents, and food, and maybe even showcasing a few pictures on their social media feeds.

For you, it's been a whirlwind. You've been teaching your best friends all about the holiday, and enjoying all of the traditions that come with it. The only thing you've been missing so far is a caption for your menorah pics. Let's be honest: Those amazing memories made with loved ones surely deserve a sweet spot on the 'Gram, and everything you're looking for is right here. Simply scroll through these 23 captions for Hanukkah 2018, and let the likes pour in.

1. "May your holidays be as bright as a fully lit menorah."

2. "Let the light shine bright."

3. "Keep calm and eat latkes."

4. "A little more fun, a little more love, a little more light every night. That's the joy of Hanukkah."

5. "Deck the halls with matzo balls."

6. "Love, peace, joy."

7. "I love this season a latke."

8. "As your menorah glows with light, may all eight days be warm and bright."

9. "The holiday season is filled with a latke love."

10. "Love you a latke."

11. "Leave a little light wherever you go."

12. "Light, laughter, and lots of latkes."

13. "Eight nights, eight lights."

14. "Dreidel, dreidel, dreidel." — "I Have a Little Dreidel"

15. "There's snow place like home for Hanukkah celebrations."

16. "Miracles happen to those who believe in them." — Bernard Berenson

17. "Let's make this room sparkle, and light the menorah."

18. "Every night brings a little more glimmer and glow."

19. "One for each night, they shed a sweet light, to remind us of days long ago." — "Hanukkah, Oh Hanukkah"

20. "'Tis the season to spin the dreidel."

21. "Believe in miracles, today and every day."

22. "Making memories and believing in miracles."

23. "Happy Hanukkah from my home to yours."

This time of the year, your followers are already taking to the 'Gram to post pictures of their holiday festivities and cups of hot chocolate amongst the snow. In between exchanging gifts with your siblings and watching Hanukkah movies, you may want to post something of your own on social media. It's not a requirement, of course. But, it will spread that love and cheer for the holidays beyond your living room.