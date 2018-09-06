22 Women Reveal The Celebrity Crushes They've Had Forever, & You'll Totally Relate
My very first celebrity crush was David Bowie as the Goblin King in Labyrinth. Maybe it was the accent, or the hair, or the glam eye-makeup — or maybe it was that egregious codpiece that sent my pre-teen heart all aflutter. Whatever it was (codpiece, duh), the crush was instantaneous and intense. And while his romantic pursuit of a teenage Jennifer Connelly in the movie is creepy AF in retrospect, Bowie as Jareth will always hold a special place in my heart. Those early crushes are powerful, so when women reveal the celebrity crushes they’ve had forever, I totally get where they're coming from — even when they are a little, ahem, awkward now.
While celebrity crushes aren't uncommon — I mean, we all have them, right? — I had to wonder if other people’s were as admittedly weird as mine. Naturally I turned to Reddit, where nothing is too strange or personal to confess. Turns out, I'm not alone. There are lots of strange celebrity crushes (and plenty who agree with me that Bowie was hot). And there were lots that, though they weren't my first swoon, are definitely swoon-worthy. Here are the long-time celebrity crushes women confessed to, and honestly, I don't blame them.
1Ewan McGregor
Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, I didn't really have a celebrity crush until I got a bit older. Swoons I still find him attractive.
2Joseph Gordon-Levitt
I remember watching 3rd Rock From the Sun and thinking the teenaged character Tommy (JGL) was really cute. Joseph Gordon-Levitt has absolutely held up to my girlhood crush
3Justin Timberlake
Justin Timberlake. And he is even hotter than ever now.
4Wil Wheaton
Wil Wheaton. As a grown-up, my husband kinda looks like him with long hair. I guess I have a type...
5Zac Efron
Zac Efron. God, I loved that man. And yes, he will always be beautiful.
6Daniel Radcliffe
Daniel Radcliffe! My preference is women but in a weird way I still find him quite attractive
7Jim Carrey
Jim Carrey and yes, even if he gives a bit of a weirdo vibe sometimes.
8David Duchovny
David Duchovny. And he only gets better looking as he gets older, IMO. Mmmmm
9David Bowie
Was in love with David Bowie as a child. Found him attractive until the end.
(Same, girl. Same.)
10Elijah Wood
Elijah Wood. I had a thing for him starting in the early 90's. I still have a thing for him 20+ years later.
11Viggo Mortensen
Viggo Mortensen. Still hot, still have a thing for older dudes.
12Dylan & Cole Sprouse
The Sprouse twins from Suite Life Of Zack and Cody, and yes very much. Also you know that blonde kid at the end of Casper who dances with Christina Ricci? Him too.
13Tom Felton
Tom Felton was my first celebrity crush from the moment he was introduced in the first Harry Potter movie (we were about the same age at the time so it wasn't weird.) I find him slightly less attractive now but for nostalgia's sake I would still totally make out with him. 11 year old me would high five me for it.
14Max Thieriot
Max Thieriot ever since Catch That Kid. Love him in Bates Motel
15Jon Stewart
Jon Stewart. I remember sitting with my parents watching the Daily Show and thinking he was pretty charming. Still do.
16Jeff Goldblum
Jeff Goldblum after I watched Jurassic Park for the first time. Now that he's widely thought of as cool again I'm less embarrassed to admit I'd still hit that.
(Wait. Can I change my answer? Jeff Goldblum circa Jurassic Park was fire.)
17Nick Jonas
I LOVED Nick Jonas growing up... and yes, I still find him super attractive. I still have a page from a 2006 Tiger Beat magazine with him eating a cheeseburger lol.
18Charlie Hunnam
Charlie Hunnam in Nicholas Nickleby. He had killer cheekbones and i suppose he has aged perfectly. 10 year old me made a good decision fancying him!
19Usher
Usher. I have had a crush on him since he was in his teens and I was in middle school. And goddamn that man is still fine as all hell
20Orlando Bloom
Orlando Bloom. I had the hots for the long-haired blonde elf. I ended up marrying a look-alike
21John Stamos
John Stamos. I'm so, so happy uncle Jesse is back.
22Mark Paul Gosselaar
Mark-Paul Gosselaar, aka, Zack Morris. I remember cutting out his pictures from Teen Beat and putting them all over my wall, and a little picture in my wallet. I was head over heels for him, and I remember sitting in my diary just how badly I wanted to meet him. And yes, I still get giddy when I see him on TV or online. ::swoon:: ❤️
As you can see, celebrity crushes are all over the board, so whoever made your heart first go pitter-patter — or still does to this day — it’s all good. What can I say? The heart wants what it wants.
