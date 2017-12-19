22 Winter Solstice Instagram Captions That'll Lighten Up The Dark Day

If you're ready for a day filled with a lot more darkness than usual, aka, The Winter Solstice on Dec. 21, chances are, you'll be using your phone to keep you company. Winter Solstice Instagram captions are going to make an abundant presence on your feeds, because the world slightly loses its mind when encountered with a natural occurrence it can't control.

And if you're one of those people who likes to be organized AF, you've probably already outlined how you plan on spending your day in the darkness. I mean, it's really not that bad, and some people will actually be celebrating The Winter Solstice instead of trying to repel it like it's the plague. Besides, the whole occurrence is super Instagram-worthy, especially if you can get a good shot of your noontime shadow that's going to look a little different, due to the positioning of the sun.

Also, just because the day is going to be totally absorbed in darkness early, that doesn't mean your day or your social media posts have to be dull. Seriously, get lit and soak up this darkness like a warm bubble bath after a long day. If you can't beat 'em, join 'em. Any of these captions will prove you're facing the darkness and seizing the day like no other.

1. “There are darknesses in life and there are lights, and you are one of the lights, the light of all lights.” — Bram Stoker

2. “Everyone is a moon, and has a dark side which he never shows to anybody.” — Mark Twain =

3. “Look at how a single candle can both defy and define the darkness.” — Anne Frank

4. “I will love the light for it shows me the way, yet I will endure the darkness for it shows me the stars.” — Og Mandino

5. “Into the darkness they go, the wise and the lovely.” — Edna St. Vincent Millay

6. "It is during our darkest moments that we must focus to see the light." — Aristotle

7. "Walking with a friend in the dark is better than walking alone in the light." — Helen Keller

8. "There are two ways of spreading light: to be the candle or the mirror that reflects it." — Edith Wharton

9. “You need to spend time crawling alone through shadows to truly appreciate what it is to stand in the sun.” — Shaun Hick

10. “What makes night within us may leave stars.” — Victor Hugo

11. "The dark never bothered me anyway." — Unknown

12. “There must be darkness to see the stars.” — Ursula K. Le Guin

13. “When you admire the light, remember to give the darkness its due as well, because without it, the beauty of the light will disappear!” — Mehmet Murat Ildan

14. "Nothing can dim the light which shines from within." — Maya Angelou

15. "We are not here to curse the darkness, but to light the candle that can guide us through that darkness to a safe and sane future." — John F. Kennedy

16. "Sometimes when you're in a dark place, you think you've been buried, but actually you've been planted." — Christine Caine

17. “Light can devour the darkness but darkness cannot consume the light.” — Ken Poirot

18. "Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark." — Rabindranath Tagore

19. “The Moon is the light of the night.” — Lailah Gifty Akita

20. “We must bring our own light to the darkness.” — Charles Bukowski

21. “Light is prettiest in the dark.” — Joyce Rachelle

22. “Light lost in dark. Dark died in light.” — Toba Beta

Don't let The Winter Solstice get you down and embrace as much of it as you can. The dark is only temporary, and so is winter.