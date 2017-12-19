22 Instagram Captions For Holiday Onesies That Are Cozy AF

It's the most wonderful and coziest time of the year. The holiday season is officially in full force, and the stress of finding the perfect presents, along with figuring out what to wear to your infamous office holiday party might have your tinsel in a tangle. This year, ditch the sparkly or red velvet dress for something worth snuggling in -- a onesie. Being festive certainly calls for some Instagram captions for holiday onesies, and we have you covered.

Onesies are beyond ideal, and quite underrated in the world of festive fashion. Nothing screams "spirit" like channeling your inner spirit animal with a full-on fleece giraffe onesie. Not an animal person? That's OK! There's a onesie out there for everyone. I think we can all agree Buddy the Elf would be more than down for a holiday pajama party, so let's get to it.

Sometimes, the FOMO can get to us. Watching some of your friends prancing around the city for SantaCon, or taking a weekend ski trip is difficult when you're bogged down with Christmas cards and end-of-the-year to-do lists. You want to do it all, but sometimes, you just don't have the funds or the time. Don't let that turn you into The Grinch.

Odds are, your friends are just as stressed as you, and could use a social media staycation, too. Whip out the hot chocolate and marshmallows and your favorite holiday movies. (My personal favorite being "The Holiday." That scene with Kate Winslet finding her "gumption" will just never get old.) Maybe arrange a Secret Santa gift exchange, or a cookie swap for your cozy night in. Eating snickerdoodles and chocolate-covered pretzels in onesies? Sign me up.

Sometimes, the most stressful part of the season is curating the perfect post to show your followers your festivities. As if the competition for the best light display in your neighborhood was not enough, the pressure of social media is absolutely ho-ho-horrible.

White Christmas lights already make for the most ideal lighting, so check that off your list. But before you starting Googling snowflake puns, looking up song lyrics to Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You," and polling friends for the perfect holiday onesie Instagram captions, let me lend a helping hand. Just put me on the nice list for next year and we're even.

_chupacabra_/Fotolia

1. "You're the one-sie for me." -- Unknown

2. "Oh deer." -- Unknown

3. "It's called fashion. Look it up." -- Unknown

4. "'Tis the season for being comfy and bright." -- Marisa Casciano

5. "All I want for Christmas is to be constantly in a onesie." -- Marisa Casciano

6. "Playing dress up begins at age five and never truly ends." -- Kate Spade

7. "Ugly sweaters are SO last season." -- Marisa Casciano

blackday/Fotolia

8. "It's so fluffy!" -- Agnes, Despicable Me

9. " ... Are the new reindeer." -- Marisa Casciano

10. "Life is a party, dress like it." -- Audrey Hepburn

11. "The snuggle is real." -- Unknown

12. "But first, let me take an elfie." -- Unknown

mariarom/Fotolia

13. "Pajamas & chill." -- Marisa Casciano

14. "In the cookie of life, friends are chocolate chips." -- Salman Rushdie

15. "Sweet as a Christmas cookie." -- Unknown

16. "Decked the halls out." -- Marisa Casciano

17. "All you need is love... and onesies." -- Unknown

18. "Fleece Navidad." -- Unknown

19. "Walking in a onesie wonderland." -- Marisa Casciano

20. "Holiyays... " -- Unknown

21. "We go together like hot chocolate and marshmallows." -- Unknown

22. "It's the sweet life." -- Marisa Casciano

While you're at it, throw on a pair of fuzzy socks, too. 'Tis the season to be comfy, cozy, merry, and bright. 'Tis the season for friends and family. And 'tis the season for a festive onesie.