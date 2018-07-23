22 Clever Captions For Cousins Who Double As Forever Friends

My family will always come first, and that includes all the cousins who are my forever friends and soul sisters. When you're close with your cousin, it truly feels like you have a bestie for life. You always have someone to laugh with at family reunions, and a travel buddy to go on grand adventures with. In fact, there are so many great memories you'll make, that they require some clever captions for cousins when it comes time to post to the 'Gram.

For all of your silly selfies and family trip pics together, you'll want to remember those epic times forever. The hardest part about sharing to Instagram is coming up with just the right caption. I know when stuck with the task, I immediately get writer's block, and sometimes, just leave my pics in my drafts.

Don't hesitate for a second when you want to post. For a fun cousin pic, you need a caption that captures your vibes. So, to make your life a whole lot easier, here are 22 clever captions for your photos. Pick out a quote or pun that makes you both laugh just as hard as your family does, and then get right back to making memories.

1. "Cousins are those childhood playmates who grow up to be forever friends." — Unknown

2. "A cousin is a little bit of childhood that can never be lost." — Marion C. Garretty

3. "Yes, we are aware of how obnoxious we are when we are together. No, we don't care." — Unknown

4. "Cousins by blood. Sisters by heart. Friends by choice." — Unknown

5. "My fave." — Unknown

6. "Cousin crew." — Unknown

7. "Cousins are connected heart to heart. Distance and time can't break them apart." — Unknown

8. "Cousins are many. Best friends are few. What a rare delight to find both in you." — Unknown

9. "I love you from my head tomatoes." — Unknown

10. "Being related to me is really the only gift you need. Just saying." — Unknown

11. "I smile because you're my cousin. I laugh because there's nothing you can do about it." — Unknown

12. "Cousins by chance, friends by choice." — Unknown

13. "Cousins, because parents couldn't handle us as sisters." — Unknown

14. "Donut know what I would do without you." — Unknown

15. "Orange you glad you're my cousin?" — Unknown

16. "Thanks for pudding up with me." — Unknown

17. "We didn't realize we were making memories, we just knew we were having fun." — Winnie the Pooh

18. "You are the sister I got to choose." — Unknown

19. "Cousins are awesome. Well, mine are. I can't speak for yours." — Unknown

20. "A cousin a day keeps the boredom away." — Unknown

21. "Friendship is the only cement that will ever hold the cousins together." – Woodrow Wilson

22. "Cousin to cousin we'll always be, special friends from the same family tree." — Unknown