22 'Bachelor In Paradise' Couples Who Didn't Last

Bachelor in Paradise may have produced more lasting relationships in five years than the entire first decade of the Bachelor franchise did, but getting together on the Mexican beach isn't foolproof. More often than not, the couples that form in the summer sun barely last long enough to celebrate the first signs of fall together. While the number of successful Paradise couples is growing, refresh your memory of the Bachelor in Paradise couples who didn't last.

Whether they broke up before a Paradise rose ceremony or in a bitter blaze post-show, these pairs remind viewers that sometimes Bachelor love just isn't in the cards for certain people. After all, not everyone can live up to the Season 2 legacy of Jade and Tanner Tolbert or the adorableness of Season 5's Joe Amabile and Kendall Long. They can also forget having a complicated yet rewarding love story like Paradise newlyweds Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon.

As of August 2019, four Paradise couples are married, one is engaged, and two are still dating. Fans have to wait and see if the ongoing Season 6 results in lasting relationships, but they're also curious about what kind of train wrecks some of these pairings will create. For now, let's look back at some of the most memorable couples who weren't meant to be.

1. Jordan Kimball & Jenna Cooper (Season 5) Anna Marie's BachelorTV on YouTube Upon his Season 6 return to Paradise, Jordan breezed over his brief engagement to Season 5 co-star Jenna, but less than a year ago, Bachelor Nation was reeling from their very public split. As Jordan's Paradise proposal aired in September 2018, Bachelor blogger Reality Steve published screenshots of texts allegedly between Jenna and another man in which Jenna apparently claimed she would break up with Jordan and publicly blame him for the split. Jordan then ended their engagement, and despite heated debates in the following weeks about the texts' validity, this conflict still doesn't really have a definite conclusion.

2. Lacy Faddoul & Marcus Grodd (Season 1) After getting engaged in the Season 1 finale, Marcus and Lacy returned to Mexico for a beach wedding at the start of Season 2. However, they were never legally married, and Marcus revealed in 2016 that they had split and that Lacy essentially ghosted him after avoiding a legitimate union. He told PEOPLE at the time that their relationship had grown toxic, saying, "From what I’ve seen of her the past six months, 10 months, a year, that’s not the woman I want to have my kids with and have a family with."

3. Carly Waddell & Kirk DeWindt (Season 2) Before falling for eventual husband Evan Bass on Season 3, Carly paired up with Kirk almost instantly on Season 2. Toward the end of their Paradise vacation, Kirk broke things off, believing that they ultimately weren't a strong match. Carly was heartbroken, so she was understandably a little skeptical about love at the start of Season 3 before Evan won her over.

4. Amanda Stanton & Josh Murray (Season 3) Once Bachelorette Andi Dorfman's fiancé, Josh fell for single mom Amanda and proposed to her by the end of Season 3. However, they later broke up in January 2017 and further confirmed the split that March after rumors of their reconciliation and a messy disagreement spread.

5. Amanda Stanton & Robby Hayes (Season 4) Bachelor Nation on ABC on YouTube Amanda returned to Paradise the following year and cozied up to Bachelorette Season 12 runner-up Robby. They broke up on set but decided to try dating in the real world after filming. That didn't last long, as Amanda told E! News at Season 4's reunion special, "He asked me to be his girlfriend, and after that, he never really treated me like I was his girlfriend. He was still going out with his friends all the time, and he kept going MIA for a few days. It was just a confusing situation."

6. Lace Morris & Grant Kemp (Season 3) After getting engaged on Paradise in 2016, this couple had split by that November. In early 2017, Grant told Us Weekly he and Lace hadn't spoken since their split, admitting, "I did everything I could to protect her when we did break up. I put out in the media that it was mutual and was respectful enough to do that. It was a very volatile relationship. I definitely still hope for the best for her.”

7. Taylor Nolan & Derek Peth (Season 4) Before Derek returned to Paradise for Season 6, he shared instant chemistry with Taylor on Season 4. He proposed to her on the reunion show, and despite the couple presenting a happy front on social media, they lived across the country from each other, and the long-distance relationship partially contributed to their mutual split in 2018. "I think that she didn’t want to leave Seattle and she wanted to travel here and travel there and take advantage of some of this [Bachelor Nation] stuff," Derek told The Morning Toast soon after they announced their separation. "And I got my job [in New York City], I have my normal week."

8. Ashley Salter & Dan Cox (Season 2) Meet the reason why Ashley Iaconetti is forever known as Ashley I. Appearing on the same Bachelor season as Ashley I., Ashley S. was best known for insisting an onion was growing outside the mansion before she realized it was a pomegranate. In Paradise, she received a slightly less zany edit when exploring a connection with Dan, but when he became interested in a new arrival, he referenced Ashley's "crazy" side as a reason why they wouldn't work in the real world.

9. AshLee Frazier & Graham Bunn (Season 1) ABC on YouTube Bachelor Season 17 contestant AshLee was interested in Graham, a frequent star of Bachelor spinoffs back in the day, on Season 1 of Paradise. After the two began a slightly tumultuous relationship on the show, Michelle Money, another old-school Bachelor staple, warned Graham about AshLee not pursuing him for the right reasons. As a result, Graham called off their relationship before the season ended.

10. Annaliese Puccini & Kamil Nicalek (Season 5) Annaliese was just blindsided by Chris Bukowski on Season 6 when he didn't give her a rose, but at least that exit wasn't as painful as what happened to her last season. Finally coupling with Kamil after several failed relationships, she said on the reunion show they were "at a good spot." That changed when Kamil entered and promptly dumped her onstage. "I just feel like I kinda lost that spark we had in Paradise," he told her. "I don't want to just string you along and pretend we have something special still." Did I mention he said this after they had booked a room together for that weekend? This breakup is really one you need to see to believe.

11. Jen Saviano & Nick Viall (Season 4) Nick's subsequent stint as the Bachelor quickly overshadowed his Paradise relationship, but his emotional goodbye to Jen at the end of Season 4 may have played a part in his Bachelor casting. "I wanted to say I was in love with you, but something in my heart just said I can’t," he told her during the Paradise finale. "Sometimes you wish you could tell your heart what to do, and if I could, I would tell it to choose you. I just feel like something’s telling me to say goodbye."

12. Chris Bukowski & Elise Mosca (Season 1) Chris is now a solid, mature force on Season 6, but back in his Bachelor heyday, he was spinning out of control. Before spending most of his short-lived tenure on Season 2 drunk, he left Season 1 early with contestant Elise. Chris had to exit the show because of an injury, but when he asked Elise to join him, she agreed, later telling ABC News, "I came to Paradise to leave with someone, to have a boyfriend, to start something ... if leaving with Chris was the first step of that, I was willing to take it and I’m glad I did." The two broke up soon afterwards. Chris explained, "I broke it off because we were at two very different points in our lives."

13. Michelle Money & Cody Sattler (Season 1) WE tv on YouTube After meeting on Season 1 of Paradise, Michelle and Cody dated on and off for about two years. They appeared together on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars in 2016, which led to their final breakup soon after filming wrapped.

14. Sarah Herron & Robert Graham (Season 1) Sarah was thrilled when Robert developed a crush on her on the first Paradise season, and despite a brief attraction to fellow contestant Brooks Forester, she realized Robert was the most invested in her. However, after their fantasy suite date in the finale, Sarah confronted Robert about his lack of intimacy, which sent him packing without any solid explanation about his behavior.

15. Lacey Mark & Daniel Maguire (Season 4) There's someone for everyone in this world, and Lacey's inexplicable pining for oddball Daniel definitely proved this true. They paired up soon after Daniel arrived on the beach, but their reunion show appearance revealed Daniel had falsely told Lacey he loved her and strung her along to remain on Paradise. Daniel denied this story, but Chris Harrison surprised him with footage of him telling a producer he'd "never change my Facebook status to 'in a relationship with Lacey'."

16. Samantha Steffen & Nick Peterson (Season 2) After finishing Season 2 of Paradise in 2015 as a dating couple, Samantha and Nick broke up that October. The split was reportedly amicable, and a source told Us Weekly their long-distance relationship was the main reason behind the breakup.

17. Izzy Goodkind & Vinny Ventiera (Season 3) ABC on YouTube On Season 3, Vinny thought he and Izzy were endgame, but Izzy's attraction to new arrival Brett led to a heartbreaking breakup and Vinny's tearful exit. When Brett rejected her toward the end of the season, Izzy tried to reconcile with Vinny over the phone, but he told her, "You wanted to throw it all away to some guy with a f*cking lamp. It was pretty shallow. When that happened, the feelings I had just f*cking went out the window. I just can’t be with somebody like that. For me, there’s really just no coming back from what happened.”

18. Dean Unglert & Kristina Schulman (Season 4) Going into Season 4 of Paradise, Dean was a beloved Bachelorette contestant, so his instantaneous attraction to Kristina initially seemed like a chance for him to finally receive a happy ending. After clicking right away and spending the season's brief production suspension together, the two seemed impenetrable, but Dean began stringing Kristina along when Danielle Lombard entered the beach. Drawn to both women, Dean wasn't too careful about keeping his relationship with Danielle away from Kristina's eyes...

19. Dean Unglert & Danielle Lombard (Season 4) ...which led to Dean's incredibly messy love triangle. When Kristina left the show as a result of Dean failing to commit to one person, Dean later broke Danielle's heart when he told her he wanted to explore his feelings for Kristina. Dean later admitted he pursued both women after filming wrapped. Unsurprisingly, neither attempt led to an actual relationship.

20. Eric Bigger & Angela Amezcua (Season 5) Angela would find herself in a relationship with Bachelorette alum Clay Harbor soon after Paradise wrapped, but while on the show, she shared a steady bond with Eric. On a date, Eric told her he was all in on them as a pair, but his tone quickly shifted when Cassandra Ferguson joined the show. He told Cassandra he was open to new connections while Angela still believed Eric was committed to her. She was left without a rose, while the guilt about hurting her finally caught up with Eric the following week and prompted his self-elimination.

21. Colton Underwood & Tia Booth (Season 5) Bachelor Nation on YouTube After Colton's pre-Bachelorette relationship with Tia played a role in his exit, he danced around beginning a relationship with her on Paradise. He finally asked her to be his girlfriend, but soon after making it official, he sensed that things weren't right. "I can't sit around on the beach anymore and look at her every day and know that there's not a future," he told cameras. Although he instigated the breakup, Tia's tearful response seemed to indicate she already understood his doubts. They parted ways and both left the beach, but Tia supported Colton becoming the Bachelor later that year.