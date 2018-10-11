Today is National Coming Out Day. All around the world, people are sharing their stories, where they're currently at in their queer journeys, and posting support for others who cannot be visibly out, for whatever reason. There are a ton of tweets about National Coming Out Day 2018 — in fact, it's currently the number one trending topic on Twitter.

Stars like Sara Ramirez, who plays Callie Torres on Grey's Anatomy and Kat Sandoval on Madam Secretary — both bisexual characters, with Ramirez being an out bisexual woman herself — have come forward online to show their support to the queer community on National Coming Out Day. People with star power like Ramirez wield their influence to show others, maybe those who are struggling with coming out themselves, that your own timeline and comfort with yourself is all that matters when it comes to coming out.

Anecdotes from married couples who came out decades ago, to charities that fight for queer rights and safety every day, show that no queer person is ever alone. In honor of the holiday, I rounded up some of the best tweets celebrating National Coming Out Day. Check out some of my favorites, below.

This is what the holiday is really about. So true.

Whatever you choose to do, be in or out, is up to you. And you are loved and accepted in this community regardless of your "coming out" status.

Never out someone. And yes, nachos are important.

There's not a deadline to coming out. Whenever you feel safe enough and comfortable to do so, that is the right time for you.

Some little reminders for people. We're continuously coming out forever as long as straight is the norm. It is a process.

Take your time to do what's best for you. You'll have a community welcoming you when you do decide to come out, if that is something you want to do in the future.

I am all for a vacation day. Who's packing the beach towels?

I'd like to hold a "coming out" meeting. Everyone I know, past, present, and future, in a room, now.

An important message from Britain's queer charity. Thank you for the work you do.

Evergreen reminder that bisexual people are valid. Bisexuality is its own sexuality, thank you very much!

What a beautiful response. But really, what is for dessert?

You don't have to come out if you don't want to. Wouldn't it be wonderful if heterosexuality wasn't assumed?

Kristen knows what's up. "I'm like, so gay, dude."

If you're in the process of coming out, consider the following. ‎️‍🌈‎️‍🌈‎️‍🌈‎️‍🌈

You'll have tons of other queer experiences beyond just coming out. That's important to remember.

Coming out is *your* moment. All of its circumstances, when, where, to whom — is up to you.

Everyone has a unique coming out experience. If it isn't the best experience, don't be discouraged.

"I exist, I matter, this is my truth."

Thank you Sara Ramirez for the representation. Now please come back to Grey's Anatomy. We need #Calzona back TYSM.

It's important to also provide support to those who may not have other resources. Here are some numbers to help any LGBTQIA+ people in need.