21 Tweets About National Coming Out Day 2018 That Are So Full Of Joy & Pride
Today is National Coming Out Day. All around the world, people are sharing their stories, where they're currently at in their queer journeys, and posting support for others who cannot be visibly out, for whatever reason. There are a ton of tweets about National Coming Out Day 2018 — in fact, it's currently the number one trending topic on Twitter.
Stars like Sara Ramirez, who plays Callie Torres on Grey's Anatomy and Kat Sandoval on Madam Secretary — both bisexual characters, with Ramirez being an out bisexual woman herself — have come forward online to show their support to the queer community on National Coming Out Day. People with star power like Ramirez wield their influence to show others, maybe those who are struggling with coming out themselves, that your own timeline and comfort with yourself is all that matters when it comes to coming out.
Anecdotes from married couples who came out decades ago, to charities that fight for queer rights and safety every day, show that no queer person is ever alone. In honor of the holiday, I rounded up some of the best tweets celebrating National Coming Out Day. Check out some of my favorites, below.
Whatever you choose to do, be in or out, is up to you.
And you are loved and accepted in this community regardless of your "coming out" status.
There's not a deadline to coming out.
Whenever you feel safe enough and comfortable to do so, that is the right time for you.
Some little reminders for people.
We're continuously coming out forever as long as straight is the norm. It is a process.
Take your time to do what's best for you.
You'll have a community welcoming you when you do decide to come out, if that is something you want to do in the future.
Evergreen reminder that bisexual people are valid.
Bisexuality is its own sexuality, thank you very much!
You don't have to come out if you don't want to.
Wouldn't it be wonderful if heterosexuality wasn't assumed?
Thank you Sara Ramirez for the representation.
Now please come back to Grey's Anatomy. We need #Calzona back TYSM.
It's important to also provide support to those who may not have other resources.
Here are some numbers to help any LGBTQIA+ people in need.
Repping sorority letters and the pride flag?
Incredible.
So today, on National Coming Out Day, be mindful of supporting all of those in the community. Celebrate queer people who bravely come out, possibly in the face of major rejection from those they love, and support those who are quietly fighting to be who they are and are not able to publicly do so. Every queer person is valid, no matter their circumstance. Happy National Coming Out Day. ️🌈
