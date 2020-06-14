21 Medical TV Shows Like 'Grey's Anatomy' To Heal Your Soul

Look, no one is denying Grey's Anatomy is one of a kind. The ABC hospital drama has stood the test of time with its combination of intense emergency scenarios, interpersonal conflicts, and steamy sex scenes... but it's not the only show with these elements. If you're looking for even more medical content — or if you're preparing for the moment Grey's finally comes to an end — there are a bunch of other medical TV shows like Grey's Anatomy deserving of a spot on your radar.

If you're a fan of the actual medical cases from Grey's, you may enjoy the more raw looks at IRL hospitals in documentaries like Netflix's Lennox Hill or NY Med. If you're more into watching the juicy drama that unfolds on the hospital floors between doctors, something like Private Practice or General Hospital might be more up your alley. If you're looking for something to distract you from the heartbreak constantly dealt out on Grey's, then Scrubs might be your jam — though fair warning, Scrubs can hit you in the feels sometimes too.

Even though Grey's Anatomy has secured a spot as one of the leading medical shows of its time, there are plenty of similar options that you may end up liking even more than Grey's... or at least just as much. Here are 21 medical shows worth checking out — many of which are available with a streaming subscription service or for purchase on popular platforms.

1. 'Lenox Hill' What it's about: Documentary series about how four doctors at New York's Lenox Hill Hospital balance their personal lives and save patients Seasons: 1 (still airing) Where to watch: Available with Netflix subscription

2. 'The Good Doctor' ABC What it's about: A young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome who works in the surgical unit at the prestigious San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital Seasons: 3 (still airing) Where to watch: Episodes air on ABC. All episodes available with Hulu subscription, YouTube TV subscription, or for purchase on YouTube

3. 'The Resident' What it's about: Doctors at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital, including unconventional and arrogant Conrad Hawkins and innocent idealist Devon Pravesh Seasons: 3 (still airing) Where to watch: Episodes air on Fox. All episodes available with Hulu subscription or for purchase on Amazon Prime TV

4. 'New Amsterdam' What it's about: Dr. Max Goodwin, a medical director at one of the nation's oldest public hospital attempts to reform the run-down facility, transform its administration, and provide world-class patient care Seasons: 2 (still airing) Where to watch: Latest episodes available on NBC and Hulu subscription. All episodes available with YouTube TV subscription

5. 'Chicago Med' NBC What it's about: Doctors, nurses, and staff at the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center's emergency department as they save patients lives, often in unique ways Seasons: 5 (still airing) Where to watch: Latest episode available on NBC, YouTube TV, and Hulu. All episodes available for purchase on YouTube

6. 'NY Med' What it's about: Medical documentary series that spotlights surgeons and patients in New York hospitals Seasons: 2 Where to watch: Latest episode available on ABC. All episodes available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video, and Google Play

7. 'ER' What it's about: A Chicago-based medical drama dealing with the personal and professional lives of the doctors in the fast-paced emergency room Seasons: 2 Where to watch: All episodes available with Hulu subscription, or for purchase on Amazon Prime TV and iTunes

8. 'Code Black' What it's about: A fictional show based on a documentary of the same name, in which doctors at one of the nation's busiest emergency rooms try to save lives while dealing with limited resources Seasons: 3 Where to watch: All episodes available for purchase on Amazon Prime TV and YouTube

9. 'Body Of Proof' ABC What it's about: Medical examiner Dr. Megan Hunt blurs the line between her job and police investigations to solve crimes Seasons: 6 Where to watch: All episodes available on ABC and with a Hulu subscription, or for purchase on Amazon Prime TV and YouTube

10. 'Private Practice' What it's about: Neonatal surgeon Addison Montgomery escapes a love triangle and moves from Seattle Grace Hospital (yes, it's a Grey's Anatomy spinoff) to work at Oceanside Wellness Center near Los Angeles Seasons: 6 Where to watch: All episodes available with Amazon Prime subscription, Hulu subscription, and Netflix subscription

11. 'The Night Shift' What it's about: Doctors from the Army come to San Antonio Memorial to work the night shift Seasons: 4 Where to watch: All episodes available with Netflix subscription, or for purchase on Amazon Prime and YouTube

12. 'Saving Hope' NBC What it's about: After ending up in a coma, chief of surgery Charlie Harris leaves his body in spirit form and wanders the hospital while the rest of the doctors continue to save lives Seasons: 5 Where to watch: All episodes available with Hulu subscription, or for purchase on Amazon Prime and YouTube

13. 'The Mob Doctor' What it's about: Dr. Grace Devlin begins working off the books for Chicago's South Side mob after they threaten her brother's life over a gambling debt Seasons: 1 Where to watch: All episodes available on for free on Crackle, or for purchase on Amazon Prime and YouTube

14. 'General Hospital' ABC What it's about: The longest-running American soap opera in production, centered around the wealthy Quartermaine and Spencer families in Port Charles — a city with a busy hospital, fancy hotel, and its fair share of crime Seasons: 57 (still airing) Where to watch: Latest episodes available on ABC. Seasons 51 to 57 available for purchase on YouTube and Amazon Prime TV

15. 'Pure Genius' What it's about: Silicon Valley billionaire James Bell teams up with controversial Dr. Walter Wallace to build a hospital with cutting-edge technology and treat patients at no cost Seasons: 1 Where to watch: All episodes available for purchase on Amazon Prime TV and YouTube

16. 'House' NBC What it's about: Dr. Gregory House uses dark humor and his intense mind to solve some of the toughest medical mysteries at the fictional Princeton Plainsboro Teaching Hospital in New Jersey Seasons: 8 Where to watch: All episodes available for free on NBC, with Amazon Prime subscription, and YouTube TV subscription

17. 'M*A*S*H' What it's about: A sitcom dramedy about the personnel in a Mobile Army Surgical Hospital, who care for the injured in the Korean War Seasons: 11 Where to watch: All episodes available with Hulu subscription, or for purchase on Amazon Prime and YouTube

18. 'Royal Pains' What it's about: Hank Lawson who, after being blamed for the death of a hospital trustee, becomes an on-call doctor for the rich and famous in the Hamptons Seasons: 8 Where to watch: All episodes available for purchase on YouTube, Amazon Prime, and Google Play

19. 'Scrubs' NBC What it's about: A slapstick comedy-drama that follows the lives of doctors at the fictional Sacred Heart Hospital Seasons: 9 Where to watch: All episodes available with Hulu subscription, or for purchase on Amazon Prime, YouTube, and Google Play

20. 'Nip/Tuck' What it's about: The escapades of two plastic surgeons, Dr. Sean McNamara and Dr. Christian Troy, who are friends but live life in very different ways; Christian is a playboy while Sean is a family man facing a failed marriage Seasons: 6 Where to watch: All episodes available for purchase on Amazon Prime, YouTube, and Google Play